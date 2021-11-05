A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Replacement glass shortage adding to woes of San Francisco car break-in victims

Most is imported, so supply-chain issues causing massive delays

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 5, 2021 at 3:49pm
(CBS LOCAL) – Yen Phan, a San Francisco food blogger, found her car windshield violently smashed while she was parked on Mission Street near 22nd Street – a busy, heavily trafficked part of town.

“I thought it was bird poop or some kind of stain, but no it looked like it was smashed with a baseball bat, and there were about four marks, and then the roof was also dented,” said Phan.

After calling about half a dozen glass repair shops, she found they all faced a glass shortage. “Normal glass repair is about 2 to $300,” said Phan. “And then when I talked to the guy I was like why is it $900, does it really cost that much, and can you not get it done any sooner, and he was like yeah, ‘No.'”

Read the full story ›

