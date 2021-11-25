Report: Antifa member takes ax to GOP senator's office, Dems give him money

A report from PJMedia is explaining how a member of Antifa used an ax to vandalize a Republican senator's office.

Then Democrats gave him money and the FBI returned the ax.

The situation developed some time ago already, as Thomas Alexander Starks, 31, of Lisbon, North Dakota, pleaded guilty to destruction of government property last April already.

It was last December that he smashed an intercom and glass door at the office of Sen. John Hoeven in Fargo.

TRENDING: In just seconds, Rittenhouse dismantles Biden for framing him as a white supremacist

The report explained, "Federal guidelines suggested Starks should spend 10–16 months in the hoosegow, but because he is a protected member of Antifa, he was sentenced to mere probation and ordered to pay $2,784 in restitution.

"Keep in mind that there are people still in solitary confinement for taking non-violent selfies in the Capitol on January 6," the report said.

Then it reported that the FBI returned the ax he used, and Starks bragged about it on the company formerly called Facebook, now Meta.

Should anyone be rewarded for attacking something with an axe? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 1% (8 Votes) 99% (835 Votes)

With an image of the ax, he wrote, "Look what the FBI were kind enough to give back to me!"

He also boasts that "I am ANTIFA. I will always attack fascists, racial superiority complexes built around nationalism that promotes genocide to fuel a war machine is the worst humanity has to offer."

After being charged, he went online to explain he wanted money to hire a lawyer, in fact, a "quality defender," as the report explained .

"Three North Dakota Democrats threw the fascist some dough. Democrat Party Executive Committee Representative Ellie Shockley donated $100, Democratic-Non Partisan League (NPL) Chairwoman Kylie Oversen also gave $100, and Ellen Chaffee, the Democrat candidate for lt. governor in 2012, gave $500," PJMedia said.

The North Dakota GOP had another view: "It is inexcusable that Chairwoman Oversen would be personally involved in supporting a far-left extremist whose violent actions constitute an assault on our democracy."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!