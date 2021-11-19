Report: GOP official quashes rumors Trump will leave party

The chief of the Republican National Committee has quashed rumors that President Trump would leave the party.

"President Trump clearly has not left the party. If he left the party, we would lose. If he left the party, Republicans would lose," explained RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel in a column by Paul Bedard at the Washington Examiner.

Bedard pointed out that rumor, which has surfaced periodically, "flashed anew" because of claim in a book from Jonathan Karl, of ABC.

"He has built our party, he has added a new base, we have become a working-class party," Bedard reported McDaniel told reporters at a roundtable held by the Christian Science Monitor.

"He's been on the field helping elect Republicans," she said. "The president stayed in the party, this is a nonissue, and we’re going to have him in the party."

She continued, "I think there are certainly voters that came to the Republican Party because of Donald Trump. But they also turned out for Republican candidates last week. And he's a big key to that. So it’s a whole party. And they recognize that they want to tackle energy independence, they don't want an open border, they want freedom to have a voice in their kid’s school without being called domestic terrorists. I mean, if you look at the issues, it's the Republican Party, but Trump is a big factor in that, and he's going to be critical to us winning in the midterms."

Trump is eligible to run for the White House again in 2024, and it's been reported Mark Meadows is so convinced he'll be in the race he would put "all his money" on it.

Trump has hinted repeatedly at a run for a second term, promising that his supporters will be very happy with his decision, when he eventually announces it.

As recently as a few weeks ago, polling revealed a majority of voters agree with the statement: "It takes a tough man to be a good president. When I see how weak Biden is, I'm coming to appreciate Trump more and I'm thinking we need a bit more of Trump's toughness right now."

Even 27% of Democrat likely voters agreed and 23% of 2020 Biden voters.

The polling comments come from John and Jim McLaughlin in a column at Newsmax, where they warned the statements all taken together, show that, "if the 2024 election for president was a do over between Biden and Trump, Trump wins decisively 50%-47%."

"This would translate into a Trump electoral landslide in the next presidential election," they wrote.

The McLaughlins explained their polling shows "America's likely voters are souring on President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party as a whole."

In fact, Biden's approval rating has fallen into the 30s repeatedly, with assessments of 36%, 37% and 38% in just the last few weeks. Kamala Harris' approval, for being vice president, is 10 points lower.

"Our McLaughlin September National Poll indicates that as Americans suffer under President Joe Biden’s dismal policies on everything from the economy, to the border, and foreign policy, likely voters are pining for Donald Trump's return in 2024," the report said.

Those voters, they explained, are not even confident Biden will finish out his four years, with 60% expecting him to drop out at some point.

Another poll said that a large part of America wants Biden to be gone BEFORE the next presidential election. Retire or resign or quit, they said.

One result revealed that if Trump is running in 2024, 84% of Republican primary voters will support him.

