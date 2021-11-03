A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Politics U.S.ELECTION 2021
Republican Glenn Youngkin wins Virginia governor race

Democrat Terry McAuliffe: 'We are going to continue to count the votes'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 3, 2021 at 12:56am
(POLITICO) -- CHANTILLY, Va. — Republican Glenn Youngkin has won the race for governor in Virginia, riding a wave of late momentum to deliver a rebuke of Democratic control in Richmond and Washington.

Youngkin defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe, according to three television networks, denying McAuliffe’s bid to become Virginia’s first repeat governor since the 1970s.

With more than 94 percent of the expected vote counted, Youngkin has staked out a 3-point lead — a margin that reflects major gains for Youngkin and his party across Virginia and in other states as well. In New Jersey, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy is locked in an unexpectedly tight race with Republican Jack Ciattarelli.

Read the full story ›

