A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.ELECTION 2021
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Shocker in New Jersey: Governor's race a nail-biter

Outcome too close to call in a race Democrats had long been confident about

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 3, 2021 at 1:47am
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(POLITICO) -- New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli were locked in a neck-and-neck battle Tuesday night, with the outcome too close to call in a race Democrats had long been confident about.

Republican strongholds Ciattarelli was counting on — especially Ocean County, the biggest GOP vote-producing county in the state — saw massive turnout while turnout appeared milquetoast in the state’s urban, heavily Democratic areas.

Whether Murphy wins or loses, the results offer a massive reality check for New Jersey Democrats. The party had benefited from the deep unpopularity of former Republican Gov. Chris Christie and former President Donald Trump to turn once-solid GOP suburbs blue, saw their voter registration advantage over Republicans soar to more than a million and grew their state legislative majorities.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Shocker in New Jersey: Governor's race a nail-biter
Republican Glenn Youngkin wins Virginia governor race
MSNBC deliciously roasted for Election Night meltdown
Minneapolis voters reject measure to replace police department
Mom: Skirt-wearing son who 'raped' girl in bathroom just wanted sex
See more...
IMPORTANT NOTE TO COMMENTERS: Due to threatened Big Tech de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we take a week or two to enable our tech team to build a long-term commenting solution that will allow you to continue to voice your opinions freely, while also allowing us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our nation. So stay tuned. Commenting will be back – soon. In the meantime, if you would like to partner with WND to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our WND Insider page for an ad-free reading experience, and also consider donating to the nonprofit WND News Center. Thanks for your loyalty and understanding.

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×