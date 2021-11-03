Shocker in New Jersey: Governor's race a nail-biter

(POLITICO) -- New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli were locked in a neck-and-neck battle Tuesday night, with the outcome too close to call in a race Democrats had long been confident about.

Republican strongholds Ciattarelli was counting on — especially Ocean County, the biggest GOP vote-producing county in the state — saw massive turnout while turnout appeared milquetoast in the state’s urban, heavily Democratic areas.

Whether Murphy wins or loses, the results offer a massive reality check for New Jersey Democrats. The party had benefited from the deep unpopularity of former Republican Gov. Chris Christie and former President Donald Trump to turn once-solid GOP suburbs blue, saw their voter registration advantage over Republicans soar to more than a million and grew their state legislative majorities.

