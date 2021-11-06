A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldTRAGIC ACCIDENT
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Sierra Leone oil tanker explodes, at least 99 killed

More than 100 severely injured

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 6, 2021 at 6:34pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(THE GUARDIAN) – An oil tanker has exploded on the outskirts of Sierra Leone’s capital, killing at least 99 people and severely injuring more than 100 others after large crowds gathered to collect leaking fuel, officials and witnesses said on Saturday.

The explosion took place late on Friday after a bus struck the tanker in Wellington, a suburb to the east of Freetown.

The mortuary at Connaught hospital reported that 92 bodies had been brought in by Saturday morning. About 30 severely burned victims were not expected to survive, according to staff member Foday Musa.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







U.S. federal appeals court freezes Biden's medically coercive vaccine mandate
Cruz calls 2021 elections 'enormously consequential,' does not rule out 2024 run
Candace Owens on diary entry: Biden's daughter is '2nd person in family to make incestuous allegations'
Texas builds makeshift border wall using shipping containers
U.S. orders American citizens out of Ethiopia 'as soon as possible'
See more...
IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND COMMENTERS: Due to threatened Big Tech de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we take a week or two to enable our tech team to build a long-term commenting solution that will allow you to continue to voice your opinions freely, while also allowing us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our nation. So stay tuned. Commenting will be back – soon. In the meantime, if you would like to partner with WND to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our WND Insider page for an ad-free reading experience, and also consider donating to the nonprofit WND News Center. Thanks for your loyalty and understanding.

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×