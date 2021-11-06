Sierra Leone oil tanker explodes, at least 99 killed

(THE GUARDIAN) – An oil tanker has exploded on the outskirts of Sierra Leone’s capital, killing at least 99 people and severely injuring more than 100 others after large crowds gathered to collect leaking fuel, officials and witnesses said on Saturday.

The explosion took place late on Friday after a bus struck the tanker in Wellington, a suburb to the east of Freetown.

The mortuary at Connaught hospital reported that 92 bodies had been brought in by Saturday morning. About 30 severely burned victims were not expected to survive, according to staff member Foday Musa.

