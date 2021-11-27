Smash-and-grab crew steals hammers, tools from Home Depot

(NEW YORK POST) – California smash-and-grab thieves were back at it on Friday – with one crew hitting up a Home Depot to steal sledgehammers, crowbars and other tools, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the Lakewood store’s entire hammer section had been cleared out by the mob of eight during the robbery, which took place at around 7:45 p.m. local time, Fox 11 reported.

The suspects – who range in age from 15 to 20 – fled in getaway cars parked outside the Home Depot, the sheriff’s department said.

