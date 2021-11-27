A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
U.S.ANARCHY IN AMERICA
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Smash-and-grab crew steals hammers, tools from Home Depot

Increasing number of similar raids plaguing retailers

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 27, 2021 at 4:56pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(NEW YORK POST) – California smash-and-grab thieves were back at it on Friday – with one crew hitting up a Home Depot to steal sledgehammers, crowbars and other tools, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the Lakewood store’s entire hammer section had been cleared out by the mob of eight during the robbery, which took place at around 7:45 p.m. local time, Fox 11 reported.

The suspects – who range in age from 15 to 20 – fled in getaway cars parked outside the Home Depot, the sheriff’s department said.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







New poll shows majority of voters blame Biden, Congress for supply-chain issues
Best friends separated by Nazi threats reunited 82 years later
88% of Black Marylanders want police budget increased
Smash-and-grab crew steals hammers, tools from Home Depot
Early Arctic sea freeze traps 18 ships in ice near Russia
See more...
IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND COMMENTERS: Due to threatened Big Tech de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we take a week or two to enable our tech team to build a long-term commenting solution that will allow you to continue to voice your opinions freely, while also allowing us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our nation. So stay tuned. Commenting will be back – soon. In the meantime, if you would like to partner with WND to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our WND Insider page for an ad-free reading experience, and also consider donating to the nonprofit WND News Center. Thanks for your loyalty and understanding.

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×