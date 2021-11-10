A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Front PageSHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Snitch in time: Biden relying on informants to enforce vaccine mandates

'There is no army of OSHA inspectors that is going to be knocking on employers' doors'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 10, 2021 at 2:34pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

By Ailan Evans
Daily Caller News Foundation

The Biden administration will most likely rely on informants to enforce its COVID-19 vaccine mandate on employers, experts say.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is currently tasked with enforcing President Joe Biden’s vaccine rule that is set to go into effect Jan. 4, mandating employers with 100 or more employees to require their workers to be vaccinated or submit weekly negative COVID-19 tests. Yet the agency, which has just 1,850 inspectors responsible for 130 million workers and 8 million worksites, may not be equipped for the task.

TRENDING: Parents warned they may soon need a 'license' to raise their own children

The Biden administration may instead have to rely on informants to enforce the vaccine mandate.

“There is no army of OSHA inspectors that is going to be knocking on employers' doors or even calling them,” Debbie Berkowitz, former OSHA chief of staff and fellow at Georgetown University’s Kalmanovitz Initiative for Labor and the Working Poor, told the Associated Press. “They’re going to rely on workers and their union representatives to file complaints where the company is totally flouting the law.”

Roughly 20% to 25% of OSHA inspections are due to receiving a complaint from a worker, the AP reported.

“Most employers — they’re law abiding,” David Michaels, former OSHA chief, epidemiologist and professor of public health at George Washington University, told the AP. “They’re trying to make sure that they meet the requirements of every law and regulation.”

Michaels said that OSHA could discourage employers by heavily penalizing health infractions.

“Now OSHA will follow up,” Michaels said. “They’ll respond to complaints. They’ll do spot checks. They’ll issue citations and fines, and they’ll make a big deal of those.”

OSHA did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily blocked the vaccine mandate, citing constitutional concerns. The stay order is currently being contested by the Department of Justice.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Dow drops 240, Nasdaq falls 1.7% after hot inflation data drives bond yield spike
Google loses antitrust legal battle, $2.8 billion fine upheld
Snitch in time: Biden relying on informants to enforce vaccine mandates
France, Germany tell people under 30 to skip Moderna vaccine due to heart inflammation
Racist roads? Top newspaper admits knee-jerk defense of Buttigieg was wrong
See more...
IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND COMMENTERS: Due to threatened Big Tech de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we take a week or two to enable our tech team to build a long-term commenting solution that will allow you to continue to voice your opinions freely, while also allowing us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our nation. So stay tuned. Commenting will be back – soon. In the meantime, if you would like to partner with WND to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our WND Insider page for an ad-free reading experience, and also consider donating to the nonprofit WND News Center. Thanks for your loyalty and understanding.

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×