Spy on everything! Al Gore goes full Big Brother in climate fight

Al Gore has established a solid reputation for not knowing much about so-called "climate change." For example, he predicted on Dec. 13-14, 2009, that the North Polar Ice Cap could be completely ice-free within five to seven years.

It wasn't.

But there's perhaps a measure of value in listening to him when he explains how the leftists are going to monitor everything in the world in order to properly punish those who they determine are guilty of excessive emissions of greenhouse gases.

Steve Watson reported at Summit News that Gore, speaking "from the private jet and super yacht owners gathering, otherwise known as the COP 26 summit," he referenced solving the "problem" of carbon emissions.

That would be through "mass surveillance via satellites, sensors and artificial intelligence."

"In the interview with MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell, Gore declared that technology created by the so called Climate TRACE coalition will monitor greenhouse gas emissions and root out the culprits," the report said.

Specifically, Gore explained, "We get data consistently from 300 existing satellites, more than 11,000 ground-based, air-based, sea-based sensors, multiple internet data streams and using artificial intelligence. All that information is combined, visible light, infrared, all of the other information that is brought in, and we can now accurately determine where the greenhouse gas emissions are coming from."

Soon that will be pretty much exactly where it comes from, he charged.

"And next year we’ll have it down to the level of every single power plant, refinery, every large ship, every plane, every waste dump, and we’ll have the identities of the people who are responsible for each of those greenhouse gas emission streams," he said.

Then investors – or event governments – "will have the information upon which to base their action and hold[] them responsible," he said.

The report explained now what those eventual findings will include.

"What Gore and his 300 satellites will find is that it is the elite super rich luxury class who are the world’s largest polluters," the report said, citing, "New research by the Institute for European Environmental Policy (IEEP) and the Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI)."

They have found that "by 2030, the carbon footprints of the wealthiest 1% of humanity are on track to be 30 times larger than the size compatible with limiting global warming to 1.5°C by the end of the century, the Paris Agreement’s more ambitious temperature target."

"The report notes that should current trends continue, the richest 1% will account for 16% of global CO2 emissions in 2030," Summit News reported.

Those estimate that by 2030 the richest 1% in the world will have per person per year consumption emissions of 70 tons of carbon.

The richest 10% will have 21 tons of emission. But the poorest half of the world will one one ton per person per year.

"The emissions from a single billionaire spaceflight would exceed the lifetime emissions of someone in the poorest billion people on Earth," Nafkote Dabi, Oxfam's climate policy lead, said in a further statement.

The COP climate summit recently launched in Glasgow, Scotland, for example, "has drawn in elite dignitaries on over 400 private jets, with conservative estimates suggesting that this will equate to 13,000 tons of carbon dioxide," the report said.

There, the report said, "The likes of Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Prince Charles, who live their lives on private jets, super yachts and space flights, immediately took to lecturing the rest of the world on their carbon footprints."

The Daily Caller News Foundation reported only last year on a movie by activist Michael Moore that blasted Gore on a number of levels.

First, the "Planet of the Humans" charges that many of the sustainable energy products environmentalists argue are needed to slow global warming, which hasn't happened now for several years, are themselves heavily reliant on fossil fuels.

Environmentalist documentarian Jeff Gibbs said in the movie, "Green energy is not going to save us."

WND reported that in addition to Gore's failed 2009 guess that the North Polar Ice Cap would be free of ice during summer months, there were others.

In January 2006, Gore promoted warnings of a "true planetary emergency" due to global warning, stating that "within the next 10 years, the world will reach a point of no return."

That deadline came and went some five years ago.

Gore's 2006 Oscar-winning film "An Inconvenient Truth" spread his message of impending global cataclysm. But a decade after it debuted, the Blaze found that eight of his key dire predictions didn't come to pass.

Those included threats that sea levels could rise 20 feet, severe storms like F3 tornadoes were increasing, when they haven’t, and polar bears were dying off. Actually, their numbers are rising.

Gore subsequently has admitted in an interview with PBS that the latest claims by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change are "torqued up" to "get the attention of policy-makers around the world."

When his sequel to "An Inconvenient Truth" illustrated sea water reaching the site of the 9/11 Memorial, as he had predicted, he used footage of Superstorm Sandy.

"Ten years ago, when the movie 'An Inconvenient Truth' came out, the single most criticized scene was an animated scene showing that the combination of sea-level rise and storm surge would put the ocean water into the 9/11 memorial site, which was then under construction. And people said, 'That's ridiculous. What a terrible exaggeration,'" he said.

The movie then shows news footage of Superstorm Sandy water reaching the memorial site.

But Newsbusters pointed out the original prediction "was not about extenuating circumstances of a storm like Sandy slamming into New York or any 'storm surge' at all. It was about the sea level rise that would be generated as (he predicted) ice melt in Greenland and Antarctica escalated dramatically."

