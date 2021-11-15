A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyON WALL STREET
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Stocks close flat to start the week ahead of big retail earnings

'If earnings come in softer than expected, you might see a little bit of a pullback in that consumer sector'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 15, 2021 at 4:28pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(CNBC) -- U.S. equities were flat on Monday, as U.S. Treasury yields reversed and climbed higher, and investors awaited quarterly reports from big retailers later in the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 12.86 points, or 0.04%, to 36,087.98. The S&P 500 was unchanged, ending the session at 4,682.80. The tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%, falling to 15,853.85 as Treasury yields rose.

The 10-year yield crossed over 1.6% and the 30-year ticked above the 2% mark. Tech stocks tend to fall as yields rise.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Stocks close flat to start the week ahead of big retail earnings
Leftist-packed commission urges Biden to fight 'dangerous conspiracy theories'
Huge number of Americans say Biden hasn't done much, if 'anything at all'
Energy secretary: Biden 'all over' gas prices, but can't cite a policy to lower them
Aaron Rodgers says he'd rather do pressers via Zoom than wear a mask on podium
See more...
IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND COMMENTERS: Due to threatened Big Tech de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we take a week or two to enable our tech team to build a long-term commenting solution that will allow you to continue to voice your opinions freely, while also allowing us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our nation. So stay tuned. Commenting will be back – soon. In the meantime, if you would like to partner with WND to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our WND Insider page for an ad-free reading experience, and also consider donating to the nonprofit WND News Center. Thanks for your loyalty and understanding.

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×