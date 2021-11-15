Stocks close flat to start the week ahead of big retail earnings

(CNBC) -- U.S. equities were flat on Monday, as U.S. Treasury yields reversed and climbed higher, and investors awaited quarterly reports from big retailers later in the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 12.86 points, or 0.04%, to 36,087.98. The S&P 500 was unchanged, ending the session at 4,682.80. The tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%, falling to 15,853.85 as Treasury yields rose.

The 10-year yield crossed over 1.6% and the 30-year ticked above the 2% mark. Tech stocks tend to fall as yields rise.

