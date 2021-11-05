A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Money U.S.FEARS OF THE FUTURE
Why the supply chain crisis is about to get much worse

Questions about effect of vaccine mandates

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 5, 2021 at 3:52pm
(TOWNHALL) – The Biden administration on Thursday announced the deadline for his private employer vaccine mandate, raising serious questions about how the rule will exacerbate the supply chain crisis.

According to RealClearPolitics’ Tom Bevan, there is no exemption for the trucking industry and there will likely be drivers who quit over the mandate.

“So all the biggest trucking companies in America – who already face major driver shortages – will see a % of their workforce quit. Supply chain crisis is going to get much worse – very soon,” he warned.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







