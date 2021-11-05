Why the supply chain crisis is about to get much worse

(TOWNHALL) – The Biden administration on Thursday announced the deadline for his private employer vaccine mandate, raising serious questions about how the rule will exacerbate the supply chain crisis.

According to RealClearPolitics’ Tom Bevan, there is no exemption for the trucking industry and there will likely be drivers who quit over the mandate.

“So all the biggest trucking companies in America – who already face major driver shortages – will see a % of their workforce quit. Supply chain crisis is going to get much worse – very soon,” he warned.

