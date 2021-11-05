Supply chain crisis triggers a 'renaissance of American manufacturing'

(FOX BUSINESS) – U.S.-based companies are ramping up production at home in order to avoid the global supply chain crisis.

Origin USA CEO Pete Roberts told FOX Business’ Lydia Hu Thursday that U.S. manufacturers are seeing a "renaissance." "Everything we do here is built off of that American supply chain, which is essential to our success," Roberts said.

Origin, based in Maine, makes everything from apparel to footwear, fitness gear and nutritional supplements. It went full steam ahead by doubling its workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic and expanding operations at U.S. factories, according to Roberts.

Read the full story ›