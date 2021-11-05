A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyFEARS OF THE FUTURE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Supply chain crisis triggers a 'renaissance of American manufacturing'

'None of it's stuck on a ship'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 5, 2021 at 3:44pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX BUSINESS) – U.S.-based companies are ramping up production at home in order to avoid the global supply chain crisis.

Origin USA CEO Pete Roberts told FOX Business’ Lydia Hu Thursday that U.S. manufacturers are seeing a "renaissance." "Everything we do here is built off of that American supply chain, which is essential to our success," Roberts said.

Origin, based in Maine, makes everything from apparel to footwear, fitness gear and nutritional supplements. It went full steam ahead by doubling its workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic and expanding operations at U.S. factories, according to Roberts.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Why the supply chain crisis is about to get much worse
Replacement glass shortage adding to woes of San Francisco car break-in victims
Supply chain crisis triggers a 'renaissance of American manufacturing'
Pfizer shares surge after release of 'miracle' COVID pill
More than half of unvaccinated Americans say nothing will change their mind
See more...
IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND COMMENTERS: Due to threatened Big Tech de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we take a week or two to enable our tech team to build a long-term commenting solution that will allow you to continue to voice your opinions freely, while also allowing us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our nation. So stay tuned. Commenting will be back – soon. In the meantime, if you would like to partner with WND to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our WND Insider page for an ad-free reading experience, and also consider donating to the nonprofit WND News Center. Thanks for your loyalty and understanding.

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×