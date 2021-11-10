Surprise! Watch Bill Gates reveal truth about COVID shots

Ever since the "shot" became available in the government's COVID arsenal, there's been discussion and argument about whether it helps.

Many people have developed so-called "breakthrough" cases of COVID-19, that is, they got the virus even though they'd been vaccinated. Others say the shots absolutely prevent damage.

Now Bill Gates, a longtime vaccine activist although he's no doctor, has openly admitted the mRNA shots being used today don't help prevent transmission.

Bill Gates just admitted that the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines don’t work well. pic.twitter.com/6GQ3DQk8aN — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) November 9, 2021

He was interviewed recently on the topic of COVID and vaccines, and said, "Economic damage, the deaths, it's been completely horrific and I would expect that will lead the R and D budgets to be focused on things we didn't have today."

He continued, "You know, we didn't have vaccines that blocked transmission. We got vaccines that help you with your health, but they only slightly reduce transmission."

A commentary at Rebel News blog pointed out Gates said the nation needs "a new way of doing things."

The commentary said, "Gates has helped to fund and promote vaccine passports globally. He has promoted and defended authoritarian lockdowns. He has aggressively pushed for these vaccines to be injected into every man, woman and child. But now, Gates acknowledges — and publicly states — that the current COVID shots are not effective at stopping transmission."

Another blog posting noted that Twitter, ironically, fact-checked the statement as "misleading," but what was significant about that was that the statement was allowed to remain on social media.

Most of those giant corporations are censoring anything that diverges from the politically correct line regarding COVID and the shots.

Wow. Is Bill throwing shade at mRNA here?! Bill Gates admits one of the key failures of the vaccines: they don't stop transmission. Looks like he's ready to move on to the next pandemic and virus! https://t.co/bUMKiMjxO7 pic.twitter.com/0Cat4D5bSl — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) November 9, 2021

