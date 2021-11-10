A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Surprise! Watch Bill Gates reveal truth about COVID shots

'We didn't have vaccines that blocked transmission'

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published November 10, 2021 at 4:31pm
Bill Gates (Video screenshot)

Ever since the "shot" became available in the government's COVID arsenal, there's been discussion and argument about whether it helps.

Many people have developed so-called "breakthrough" cases of COVID-19, that is, they got the virus even though they'd been vaccinated. Others say the shots absolutely prevent damage.

Now Bill Gates, a longtime vaccine activist although he's no doctor, has openly admitted the mRNA shots being used today don't help prevent transmission.

He was interviewed recently on the topic of COVID and vaccines, and said, "Economic damage, the deaths, it's been completely horrific and I would expect that will lead the R and D budgets to be focused on things we didn't have today."

He continued, "You know, we didn't have vaccines that blocked transmission. We got vaccines that help you with your health, but they only slightly reduce transmission."

A commentary at Rebel News blog pointed out Gates said the nation needs "a new way of doing things."

Should anyone on Planet Earth trust Bill Gates when it comes to COVID vaccines?

The commentary said, "Gates has helped to fund and promote vaccine passports globally. He has promoted and defended authoritarian lockdowns. He has aggressively pushed for these vaccines to be injected into every man, woman and child. But now, Gates acknowledges — and publicly states — that the current COVID shots are not effective at stopping transmission."

Another blog posting noted that Twitter, ironically, fact-checked the statement as "misleading," but what was significant about that was that the statement was allowed to remain on social media.

Most of those giant corporations are censoring anything that diverges from the politically correct line regarding COVID and the shots.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

Bob Unruh
