Surprising number of parents want their kids to get COVID vaccine

After advisers to FDA and CDC committees expressed concern about the lack of data on long-term risks before approving the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11, a survey finds only 27% of parents are eager to get the shots for their kids.

The Kaiser Family Foundation survey found that 33% of parents say they will wait a while and see how the vaccine is working, and 30% say they will definitely not get the vaccine for their child.

The rest are split among those who will get the shots if it's require and those who are undecided.

Many prominent epidemiologists and other health experts, such as Dr. Ben Carson, have argued that the risks of vaccinating children outweigh the risks.

And local physicians have been speaking out as well.

San Diego board certified primary care physician Dr. Jeff Barke said in an interview with San Diego's KUSI-TV that there is "absolutely no reason, in my opinion, to be giving little children this vaccine, when they are not at risk of COVID and this vaccine is investigational and has no long-term safety studies."

"It makes no sense whatesover, but yet here we are ... recommending we vaccinate young kids," he said.

He pointed out the CDC has recorded only 558 deaths of people under 18 in a population of about 74 million over the entire pandemic, which statistically means there is zero risk of death.

"Now don't get me wrong," the doctor said, "every one of those deaths is a horrible tragedy for those families. But the vast, vast majority of those kids (who has died) have had underlying comorbidities, like cancer, leukemia, diabetes, congenital heart disease."

For most children, he said, a COVID-19 infection produces symptoms similar to a bad cold.

"Many have recovered and we didn't know about it," Barke said.

Hours before the CDC panel's approval Tuesday of the Pfizer vaccine for children 5-11, the British Medical Journal published an article featuring a whistleblower's charge that poor practices at a contract research company helping to carry out Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine trial last fall may have compromised data integrity and patient safety.

The FDA approved the Pfizer shot for kids last Friday, one week after an FDA advisory panel voted 17-0, with one abstention, to recommended it, despite acknowledging the lack of safety data and the nearly 100% survival rate for children from infection.

During the FDA advisory committee meeting, Dr. Eric Rubin, editor-in-chief of the New England Journal of Medicine, expressed the concern of many members about possible severe side effects that cannot yet be measured. He concluded, nevertheless, there was no other way forward.

"We're never going to learn about how safe the vaccine is unless we start giving it," he said. "That's just the way it goes."

On Sunday, Carson, the acclaimed former Johns Hopkins pediatric neurosurgeon and HHS secretary, said the Biden administration's move to vaccinate young children for COVID-19 amounts to a "giant experiment," arguing there is no sufficient data to determine the long-term risks posed by the shots.

Here some of the other health experts who believe children should not be vaccinated:

Dr. Martin Kulldorf , professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, member of FDA and CDC scientific advisory committees: "I don’t think children should be vaccinated for COVID. I’m a huge fan of vaccinating children for measles, for mumps, for polio, for rotavirus, and many other diseases, that’s critical. But COVID is not a huge threat to children."

"I don’t think children should be vaccinated for COVID. I’m a huge fan of vaccinating children for measles, for mumps, for polio, for rotavirus, and many other diseases, that’s critical. But COVID is not a huge threat to children." Dr. Harvey Risch, professor of Epidemiology in the Department of Epidemiology and Public Health at the Yale School of Public Health and Yale School of Medicine , on what he would do if schools mandate the vaccine: "If the child has chronic conditions that make their risk appreciable, then there is reason that they should be considered for vaccination. Other than that, if it were my child, I would (remove them from public school and) homeschool them."

, on what he would do if schools mandate the vaccine: "If the child has chronic conditions that make their risk appreciable, then there is reason that they should be considered for vaccination. Other than that, if it were my child, I would (remove them from public school and) homeschool them." Dr. Sunetra Gupta, infectious disease epidemiologist and professor of theoretical epidemiology at the Department of Zoology, University of Oxford : "At this stage, we should limit vaccination to the vulnerable and not target children (and possibly other young people) in COVID-19 vaccination strategies." Children "are unlikely to benefit from COVID-19 vaccination directly," "the collective benefit would likely be very limited" and "we have already imposed very large costs on children during this pandemic through indiscriminate restrictions, using them as mere means to others’ ends.

: "At this stage, we should limit vaccination to the vulnerable and not target children (and possibly other young people) in COVID-19 vaccination strategies." Children "are unlikely to benefit from COVID-19 vaccination directly," "the collective benefit would likely be very limited" and "we have already imposed very large costs on children during this pandemic through indiscriminate restrictions, using them as mere means to others’ ends. Dr. Robert Malone, virologist and immunologist known for his work developing mRNA vaccine technology: "There is absolutely no scientific or medical justification for vaccinating children, in my opinion."

In early October, three Pfizer scientists were captured on hidden camera a Project Veritas investigation admitting, contrary to the claims of Dr. Anthony Fauci and other public health officials, that natural immunity is superior to the immunity afforded from COVID vaccines.

In Part 1 of Project Veritas' series on the vaccines, an employee of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services presented video recordings of colleagues privately voicing alarm about the safety of the vaccines, alleging a cover-up of "evil at the highest level." In another installment, two Johnson & Johnson officials said children don't need the vaccine and it poses the risk of "unknown repercussions down the road."

Pfizer scientist Rahul Khanke said employees are "bred and taught" to insist that the "vaccine is safer than actually getting COVID." He said "we cannot talk about this" in public.

