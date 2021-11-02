Swalwell 'spends campaign funds on ritzy steakhouses, limos, liquor-delivery app, casino'

(DAILY CALLER) -- Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell spent thousands of dollars of campaign funds at ritzy steak houses, sporting events, bars, a beer garden, a liquor delivery app and even at a casino, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) records reviewed by the Daily Caller.

FEC reports show Swalwell has spent a lot of time and money at some of the most expensive restaurants in Washington, D.C., on limo services, Washington Nationals baseball games, a beer garden named Wunter Garten, multiple orders on the liquor delivery app Drizzly, and a luxury flight service named JetSuiteX. Several payments were made at the Cosmopolitan Casino in Las Vegas.

The third quarter filing shows that the charges were made from July 1, 2021, through Sept. 30, 2021.

Read the full story ›