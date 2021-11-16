A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Health Politics U.S.SHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD
With swastikas, yellow star, anti-vaxxers protest Jewish lawmaker

'To openly display Nazi symbols outside the office of a Jewish legislator is despicable'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 15, 2021 at 8:34pm
(HAARETZ) -- Analogies to the Holocaust have become commonplace at anti-vaccine protests around the U.S. and the world.

But protesters displaying swastikas and a yellow star especially stung on Sunday, when they deployed the symbols outside the office of a Jewish politician, Bronx Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz, whose district includes the heavily Jewish neighborhood of Riverdale. The crowd, including a Republican candidate for governor, was demonstrating against vaccine mandates in New York.

According to photos tweeted by Dinowitz, one woman held up a sign with a swastika that included the phrases “crimes against humanity” and “Nuremberg code,” both references to Nazi Germany. Another protester wore a yellow star, an allusion to those worn by Jews under Nazi coercion.

Read the full story ›

