Teacher tells students Trump is still president, she's been removed

'The government has way too much power right now'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 9, 2021 at 2:40pm
(WASHINGTON POST) -- Sarah Silikula’s son got into the car after school one day last month, upset and confused by what his teacher had just taught him. Armed with new knowledge, the eighth-grader had an announcement and a revisionist history lesson for his mother.

“I’m never getting vaccinated. I’m never getting any more shots of any kind. Did you know Trump’s still president?” Silikula remembered him saying.

The boy’s middle school history teacher unleashed a rant during an Oct. 18 class at Anacapa Middle School in Ventura, Calif., KCAL first reported. She raved against coronavirus vaccines, the criminal justice system and the 2020 presidential election results. Silikula’s son used his phone to record a seven-minute video of his teacher’s diatribe, which he gave to his mother. Silikula shared the recording with Ventura Unified School District administrators, and officials there told The Washington Post that they investigated the incident and removed the teacher from the middle school but kept her on as a district employee.

Read the full story ›

Teacher tells students Trump is still president, she's been removed
