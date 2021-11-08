A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Ted Cruz blasts Big Bird's appearance on CNN town hall: 'Government propaganda ... for your 5-year-old!'

Jack Davis, The Western Journal By Jack Davis, The Western Journal
Published November 7, 2021 at 9:14pm
“Sesame Street” has become a propaganda arm of the Biden regime, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas charged Saturday.

On Saturday, the Twitter account of the "Sesame Street" character Big Bird tweeted a message telling children to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

"I got the COVID-19 vaccine today! My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy. Ms. @EricaRHill even said I’ve been getting vaccines since I was a little bird. I had no idea!" the tweet read, referring to CNN journalist Erica Hill, who on Saturday hosted an event with Big Bird called "The ABCs of COVID Vaccines."

Cruz soon vented his disgust.

“Government propaganda … for your 5 year old!” he tweeted.

The Food and Drug Administration late last month gave Emergency Use Authorization for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to be given to children between the ages of 5 and 11.

Newsmax host Steve Cortes joined in with his criticism of the "Sesame Street" edorsement.

“This kind of propaganda is actually evil. Your children are not statistically at risk, and should not be pressured into a brand new treatment. Do Not Comply!” he tweeted.


Fox News host Lisa Boothe also ruled Big Bird’s pushing the Biden line was a foul.

"Brainwashing children who are not at risk from COVID. Twisted,” she tweeted.

The "Sesame Street" push resulted in many others pushing back.

Some parents are hesitant of the vaccine.

Erin Gauch, of Middletown, Rhode Island, said concerns over side effects make her pause, according to The New York Times.

“I’m looking at a 9-year-old, and if I make a bad decision and he ends up with some debilitating side effects or lifelong adverse reaction, I don’t think I could live with that,” she said.

“If we ultimately decide not to get my youngest vaccinated right now, I guess I’ll be subjected to mommy shaming, but I’ll just have to deal with it,” Gauch said.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

