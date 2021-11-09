A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Ted Cruz: Texas secession in play if Dems 'fundamentally destroy' U.S.

'There may come a point where it's hopeless'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 8, 2021 at 10:16pm
(WASHINGTON TIMES) -- Sen. Ted Cruz said he understands people who want Texas to secede from the U.S. and that Democratic rule could make matters “hopeless” enough for it.

The Texas Republican said that he doesn’t favor secession now, but cautioned that he could imagine circumstances changing if Democrats in Washington get their way.

“If the Democrats end the filibuster, if they fundamentally destroy the country, if they pack the Supreme Court, if they make D.C. a state, if they federalize elections, if they massively expand voter fraud, there may come a point where it’s hopeless,” Mr. Cruz said.

Read the full story ›

