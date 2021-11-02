Tesla recalling nearly 12,000 vehicles due to software glitch

By Ailan Evans

Daily Caller News Foundation

Tesla issued a recall Tuesday for nearly 12,000 vehicles due to a communication glitch in the cars’ self-driving software program.

The recall notice, published on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website Tuesday, points to up to 11,704 cars in its “Full-Self Driving (Beta) population” that displayed a software glitch resulting in false collision warnings (FCWs) and automatic emergency brake (AEB) deployments. Four Tesla models, including the S, X, 3 and Y, exhibited the glitch.

“On October 23, 2021, Tesla released firmware 2021.36.5.2 over-the-air (OTA), which introduced a software communication disconnect between the two onboard chips; specifically, when the vehicle is waking up from ‘Sentry Mode’ or ‘Summon Standby Mode,’ a mode where one of the chips is in a low-power ‘sleep’ state,” read the NHTSA recall description of the glitch.

“This communication disconnect can result in the video neural networks that operate on that chip to run less consistently than expected. The inconsistency can produce negative object velocity detections when other vehicles are present, which in turn can lead to false FCW and AEB events,” the NHTSA recall said.

The recall follows a probe by the NHTSA into Tesla’s Autopilot system that had resulted in at least 12 crashes due to the software failing to recognize emergency vehicles.

Tesla currently has the highest market capitalization of any automobile manufacturer, roughly $1 trillion. The company’s stock saw a spike last week after rental car company Hertz announced that ordered 100,000 Tesla vehicles for its rental fleet.

Tesla did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

