Texas builds makeshift border wall using shipping containers

(ZEROHEDGE) – The massive trade imbalance with China has left the U.S. with an abundance of empty shipping containers piling up at warehouses and outside parking lots around ports. Sending shipping containers back to China is often a costly task for shipping companies, and many are left in the U.S.

So Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, thinking on his feet, is dealing with a twin crisis of containers and his state overrun by migrants because the Biden administration has ignored the border crisis, has repurposed containers as a makeshift wall to block illegals.

According to Breitbart's Randy Clark, dozens of shipping containers were hauled to the banks of the Rio Grande in Texas to serve as a makeshift border wall in preparation for a migrant caravan.

