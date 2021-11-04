A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Top pastor steps down after charges of soliciting sex with girl

'We are all committed to walking in integrity and truth'

Published November 3, 2021 at 9:24pm
(VIRGINIAN-PILOT) -- A day after news broke that the lead pastor of Virginia Beach’s Rock Church had been charged with soliciting sex from an underage girl, the church announced he will step away from all ministerial duties until the case is resolved.

The statement was released Wednesday morning, five days after Pastor John Blanchard was arrested in a sting operation in Chesterfield County.

Police said the operation targeted 17 men who’d been communicating online with someone they believed was a teenage girl but was actually a police officer.

