A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyMATTERS OF FINANCE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Top warehouse operator says supply-chain crisis has 'reached the peak'

'We're through the worst of it'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 4, 2021 at 4:56pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(ZEROHEDGE) – By now, everyone is aware that global supply-chain congestion is off the charts and truly historic and has worsened in recent months, with 30 million tons of cargo waiting outside U.S. ports ahead of the holiday season. But light could be emerging from the end of the tunnel, or at least peak disruption may have arrived.

"We're through the worst of it. I think we've reached the peak," said Malcolm Wilson, the CEO of GXO Logistics Inc., the world's largest contract logistics provider that has more than 860 warehouses across the globe. "Hopefully, things will look a bit smoother as we move forward."

GXO is a downstream player from the ports that has seen delays because of the massive backlog of container ships on the U.S. West and East Coast ports. Wilson said, "a lot of that cargo, a lot of those products now are channeling into our warehouses."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







North Korea touts 'exceptional' health benefits of eating black swans amid crippling food shortage
Taliban bans foreign currencies in Afghanistan amid financial crisis, fears of hyperinflation
Milley says it's unlikely China will try to move on Taiwan in next 2 years
Pentagon sounds alarm over accelerating pace of China's nuke stockpile
Top warehouse operator says supply-chain crisis has 'reached the peak'
See more...
IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND COMMENTERS: Due to threatened Big Tech de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we take a week or two to enable our tech team to build a long-term commenting solution that will allow you to continue to voice your opinions freely, while also allowing us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our nation. So stay tuned. Commenting will be back – soon. In the meantime, if you would like to partner with WND to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our WND Insider page for an ad-free reading experience, and also consider donating to the nonprofit WND News Center. Thanks for your loyalty and understanding.

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×