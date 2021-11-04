Top warehouse operator says supply-chain crisis has 'reached the peak'

(ZEROHEDGE) – By now, everyone is aware that global supply-chain congestion is off the charts and truly historic and has worsened in recent months, with 30 million tons of cargo waiting outside U.S. ports ahead of the holiday season. But light could be emerging from the end of the tunnel, or at least peak disruption may have arrived.

"We're through the worst of it. I think we've reached the peak," said Malcolm Wilson, the CEO of GXO Logistics Inc., the world's largest contract logistics provider that has more than 860 warehouses across the globe. "Hopefully, things will look a bit smoother as we move forward."

GXO is a downstream player from the ports that has seen delays because of the massive backlog of container ships on the U.S. West and East Coast ports. Wilson said, "a lot of that cargo, a lot of those products now are channeling into our warehouses."

Read the full story ›