Trump sweeps Election Day, goes 4-0

Former president's endorsed candidates in Tuesday's elections all won

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 3, 2021 at 12:07pm
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Yes, Virginia (and the rest of the country), Donald Trump matters.

With his post-election popularity and influence at the highest, the former president’s four endorsed candidates in Tuesday’s elections all won, highlighted by Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, the rookie politician who beat lifetime pol Terry McAuliffe.

In the elections, two Trump-backed candidates also beat two of President Joe Biden’s endorsed challengers — the victories seen by some Republicans as a sign of 2020 election buyer's remorse and a 2024 preview.

Read the full story ›

