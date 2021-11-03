Trump sweeps Election Day, goes 4-0

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Yes, Virginia (and the rest of the country), Donald Trump matters.

With his post-election popularity and influence at the highest, the former president’s four endorsed candidates in Tuesday’s elections all won, highlighted by Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, the rookie politician who beat lifetime pol Terry McAuliffe.

In the elections, two Trump-backed candidates also beat two of President Joe Biden’s endorsed challengers — the victories seen by some Republicans as a sign of 2020 election buyer's remorse and a 2024 preview.

Read the full story ›