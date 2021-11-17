Trump takes the Midwest amidst Biden's war on energy

Donald Trump has opened up a breathtaking 11-point lead over Biden in Iowa, expanding on the 8-point margin by which he defeated Biden there last year. The Des Moines Register poll confirms that this key battleground state in the Midwest has turned solidly Republican, thanks to Trump.

The DMR poll, long considered the gold standard for the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses every four years, found that Trump is ahead by 76% to 15% among evangelical likely voters, 64% to 26% among rural likely voters, and 59% to 31% among likely voters without a college degree. Only 33% of Iowa adults say they approve of the job Joe Biden is doing, while 62% disapprove.

Other states in the upper Midwest will likely follow Iowa's lead. Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota are now ripe for Trump, because he champions the American worker and talks bluntly against the idiocy of the left.

For the upcoming midterm elections in Congress, Republicans have attained their highest-ever 10-point lead (51-41%) over Democrats on a generic congressional ballot. That is a near-impossible deficit for Dems in swing districts to overcome in order to stay in office.

A whopping 59% of registered voters responded to this ABC News/Washington Post by saying they are looking for someone new to vote for in next year's congressional and U.S. Senate elections, rather than the incumbent. This is higher than in 1994 and 2010, when Republicans won landslide majorities in Congress during the presidencies of Clinton and Obama.

After two young Never-Trumpers in Congress from the Midwest announced they would not seek reelection, Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohoi, and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., the Wyoming GOP defrocked Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., of the label "Republican." On Saturday its state party voted that it would no longer recognize the unhinged Trump critic as a Republican.

The possibility of energy shortages this winter due to Biden's war against traditional energy is pulling more people to pro-energy Trump. "Loss of natural gas service for some customers is a very real prospect," said Scott Carter, the president of Spire Missouri, about a looming shortage in that state.

Radical environmentalists allied with Biden have caused a pipeline serving eastern Missouri to be shut down beginning Dec. 13. A panel of three Democrat-appointed judges on the D.C. Circuit ordered the unjustified shutdown of a new 65-mile pipeline that carries natural gas to the St. Louis area, which has no alternative source of fuel for home heating.

Homes could go cold in Missouri as a result. "Without STL (Pipeline) in a cold winter we don't have enough capacity in this region to serve our customers, and that's a real problem," added Carter.

Interference with access to energy is the result of the environmentalists who supported Kamala Harris in California, and now both her and Biden in the White House. The Midwest is squeezed by the leftist agenda emanating from California, where cold temperatures are nothing like the deep freeze that occurs each winter in the Midwest.

After first denying reports that the White House was considering shutting down Line 5, a 645-mile pipeline that delivers oil from Canada to Michigan, the White House then confirmed it is studying that possibility. This would create shortages this winter in the Midwest and drive energy prices even higher than they already are.

Biden's nominee for a position in the Department of Treasury, Saule Omarova, stated that she'd like to see coal, oil, and gas companies go bankrupt. A professor at Cornell University, Omarova declared about smaller energy companies that "we want them to go bankrupt if we want to tackle climate change, right?"

Although presidential nominees normally provide copies of all their published writings to the Senate committee considering their confirmation, professor Omarova has not given the committee a copy of the thesis she wrote in Russian as a student at Moscow State University. Her thesis apparently admired Marxism, entitled "Karl Marx's Economic Analysis and the Theory of Revolution in 'Das Kapital.'"

Limiting our access to energy is now the principal objective of the left, because it creates dependency on government for essential needs of human life, including fuel to travel. Leftist policies for energy control have the effect of making people more beholden to public officials: support them or they shut off the pipeline serving your home in the winter.

Only a third of Americans plan to go on road trips for Thanksgiving next week, because high gasoline prices have made it too expensive for many to travel. Biden's war against traditional energy has driven gas to near-record-high prices compared with the last decade.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris is being disparaged even by liberal CNN, as its online article cited multiple anonymous Democrats sharply critical of her. The public disapproves of her job performance even more than Biden's.

