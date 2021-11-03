Tucker Carlson documentary: Feds incited Jan. 6, entrapped citizens

Tucker Carlson's three-part documentary on the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol drew vehement opposition even before it aired -- with warnings the Fox News host was about to kill his career -- and now viewers are able to see for themselves what all the furor is about.

In the first installment, aired Monday, Carlson began by noting that most Americans have assumed the chaos during the formal counting of the Electoral College vote was the result of intelligence failures or incompetence.

But that isn't what his investigation has found. The evidence points to "incitement by federal agents" and the "intentional entrapment of American citizens," he says in the documentary.

"No decent person wants to believe that's true. But increasingly there's evidence that it is true."

Domestic War on Terror 2.0

The documentary opens with claims by leaders, including President Biden and his spokeswoman Jen Psaki, that the biggest threat America faces is from "white supremacists" they describe as "domestic terrorists."

Many Democrats have called Jan. 6 a worse attack on America than 9/11, and Carlson shows how the government has linked the two, creating "Domestic War on Terror 2.0."

The left, he says, is now using 1/6 "as a pretext to strip millions of Americans of their constitutional rights and defame them."

On his Fox News show, Carlson has featured reporting on the mysterious Jan. 6 figure Ray Epps, who was highlighted during a House hearing earlier this month by Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky. The congressman showed to Attorney General Merrick Garland video footage of Epps urging Trump supporters to breach the Capitol while they boo and chant "fed, fed, fed," suggesting they believed him to be an informant planted by the FBI.

An extensive investigation by Revolver News has led to three major findings concerning Epps that counter the official narrative and provide more evidence of proactive federal involvement in the Capitol riot.

In the documentary's first episode, Carlson asks, "How much of what we were told about Jan. 6 is a lie?"

He examines the case of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick. In a story repeated over and over by media, the New York Times reported Sicknick was killed by Trump supporters who bludgeoned him with a fire extinguisher.

That didn't happen, and the Times quietly retracted its story. Later, the D.C medical examiner ruled the officer died of natural causes.

Nevertheless, the people who were at the Capitol that day continue to be characterized by media as a "murderous" or "deadly mob" of "insurrectionists."

'My life has been torn apart'

The first episode in the documentary includes the story of conservative activist Ali Alexander, a native of the United Arab Emirates who founded the group Stop the Steal.

Alexander, who describes himself as a black man, said he has been branded "a conspirator in a so-called white nationalist insurrection" after running 500 peaceful Stop the Steal events with no calls for police.

"My life has been torn apart," he said. "I regularly receive violent death threats."

And he can no longer conduct business online.

'Political warfare operation'

Carlson interviewed J. Michael Waller, a senior analyst for strategy at the Center for Security Policy in Washington, D.C.

During the Cold War, Waller infiltrated Soviet front organizations, causing provocations to discredit the Soviet Union. One of his successes was provoking violence at a Soviet-sponsored World Peace Congress in Moscow.

Waller witnessed the events of Jan. 6, which he described, based on his experience, as "a political warfare operation."

He pointed to specific places where he saw "agent provocateurs" who attacked the Capitol with "a military-like precision," goading members of the crowd to cause trouble.

One person who fits the description of a provocateur is John Sullivan.

WND reported Sullivan's arrest a little more than a week after Jan. 6. Sullivan was in the Capitol building at the scene of the death of Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt. He has insisted he was there merely as a passive observer to "document" the chaos. But Sullivan, the founder of a group called Insurgence USA, already was facing rioting and criminal mischief charges related to a Black Lives Matter protest in Provo, Utah. And he's seen in a video at a late-August 2020 rally in Washington, D.C., leading a chant: "It's time for a revolution."

"We about to burn this sh*** down," he said. "We got to rip Trump out of office."

In a video by Sullivan that he posted on his Discord chat channel, showing him inside the Capitol, he can be heard declaring, "We did it!"

Independent journalist Taylor Hansen, who was assaulted by Sullivan's group in Utah, said he saw "multiple agitators" on Jan. 6 changing from black bloc clothing into "Trump gear."

'We are not that type of people!'

Elijah Schaeffer, a reporter for TheBlaze who was on the scene, said it was not police, it was Trump supporters who held back people who had been stirred by the provocateurs.

Video captures someone yelling to the agitators: "Stop it! Stop! No!

In one video, an angry man is heard yelling: "We are not that type of people! That is not us!"

The tension resided and people "settled down," Schaeffer said, but that was when it "just got weird."

Police "fired tear-gas grenades at the crowd of people, who weren't doing anything wrong," he said. "It riled everyone up," and the crowd pushed forward.

"And I'm going, 'A situation that just got deescalated, why would you want to escalate?'" Schaeffer said.

Hansen said he witnessed a Capitol bike patrol officer pushing a man off a wall. And video shows someone on the scene making the same claim.

"It made the crowd angry enough to actually push up the stairs," Hansen said.

Windows already were broken, he said, and he walked in the front door of the Capitol.

Waller commented that saying the Jan. 6 event at the Capitol was "worse than the 9/11 attack that killed thousands of people is just really irresponsible talk."

He believes that essentially a peaceful protest was hijacked by several organized groups with various ideologies.

A video shows an apparent supporter of the president pleading with police officers as the violence escalates.

"Why haven't you called for backup? Where is your backup? This is our dear Capitol building. And you all are letting it get destroyed on your watch!"

Another plot that 'ensnared Americans'

Carlson makes considerable use of the reporting of Darren Beattie of Revolver News, who points out the long history of the government "ensnaring Americans in plots."

Beattie sees a similarity between the plot to kidnap Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Jan. 6. His reporting found that as many as 12 of the 18 conspirators involved in the Michigan plot were either FBI informants or undercover FBI agents.

And many have been associated with the same militia group that the government has tied to Jan. 6.

Beattie noted that the Whitmer kidnapping plot included a plan to storm the state capital. And Michigan state police stood down, letting protesters, including those in full tactical gear, enter the building unopposed.

He points to a suspicious move by the FBI.

The head of the bureau's Detroit field office, who presumably oversaw the agents in Michigan plot, has been moved to the D.C. field office.

In the nation's capital, he is now overseeing the FBI's investigation into Jan. 6.

