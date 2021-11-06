A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldINTERNATIONAL INSECURITY
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

U.S. orders American citizens out of Ethiopia 'as soon as possible'

Embassy posted 'do not travel' advisory, prepared to evacuate non-essential staff

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 6, 2021 at 6:45pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(ZEROHEDG) – The U.S. State Department is now urging all Americans in Ethiopia to leave the war-torn country "as soon as possible." This after the U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa previously posted a "do not travel" advisory to its official website and began making preparations of its own to evacuate non-essential staff.

At the start of this week, the Ethiopian government went so far as to tell residents of the capital city of some 5 million people to start arming themselves as rebel Tigrayan fighters began a march southward from their northern enclave, with plans to overthrow the government under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

In recent days rebel commanders have claimed to be holding positions just outside the capital, after previously overrunning government positions in the town of Kemissie, some 200 miles to the northeast. A six-month state of emergency, or what essentially gives authorities martial law powers over the civilian populace, went into effect on Wednesday. On the same day PM Abiy vowed that "Ethiopia will not collapse. Ethiopia will prosper."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







U.S. federal appeals court freezes Biden's medically coercive vaccine mandate
Cruz calls 2021 elections 'enormously consequential,' does not rule out 2024 run
Candace Owens on diary entry: Biden's daughter is '2nd person in family to make incestuous allegations'
Texas builds makeshift border wall using shipping containers
U.S. orders American citizens out of Ethiopia 'as soon as possible'
See more...
IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND COMMENTERS: Due to threatened Big Tech de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we take a week or two to enable our tech team to build a long-term commenting solution that will allow you to continue to voice your opinions freely, while also allowing us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our nation. So stay tuned. Commenting will be back – soon. In the meantime, if you would like to partner with WND to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our WND Insider page for an ad-free reading experience, and also consider donating to the nonprofit WND News Center. Thanks for your loyalty and understanding.

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×