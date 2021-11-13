An unexpected ally for liberty in Aaron Rodgers

I've never been much of an Aaron Rodgers fan. Well, check that – my feelings regarding the Green Bay Packers star quarterback are a bit stronger than, "never been a fan."

I never could stand him. I always thought of him as a diva or prima donna.

As my regular readers know, I'm a New England Patriots fan. All us Patriots fans have been spoiled by the unrivaled success of our team. And of course, as any NFL fan can tell you, a large portion of that success is thanks to one Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

Because of this, it's easy for me to contrast the well over a decade-long antics, complaining and deflection of blame of Aaron Rodgers to the selfless Brady. Not to mention Brady's seven Super Bowl rings to Rodgers' one.

But that's football. This is real life. And I've changed my tune about the unapologetic, unvaccinated Aaron Rodgers, at least on a personal level. I was going to add, "on a political level," but this isn't about politics either.

TRENDING: Tucker Carlson: Rittenhouse 'most bizarre court proceeding ever'

The unvaccinated Rodgers is being savaged in the media – obviously mainly the sports media. And as many know, the sports media are, at times, even more leftist than their "news" counterparts.

Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 recently, and as such, was barred from playing in this past Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Pack was beaten rather handily, as their rookie back-up QB crashed and burned.

Rodgers claims that he has some immunity compromise that the "Fauci Ouchy" may complicate. Therefore, he has refused to take the shot.

For days leading up to the game, the media piled on Rodgers as being selfish and not "a team guy, an anti-vaxxer," and so on.

Former quarterback Chris Sims said on NBC Sports that he was "more shocked than anything" that Rodgers would take this stand. He said it makes Rodgers look like a diva.

Steven A. Smith of ESPN said he was ashamed of Rodgers.

Well, boo-hoo to all you woke lemmings who feel that anyone who doesn't submit to the jab of compliance is somehow shameful and "not a team player."

Here's the bottom line and why I agree with Rodgers' stance on this.

First – we know the vaccine nonsense is mostly a scam when Merriam Webster had to change the definition of "vaccine" just to accommodate the woke mob and government authoritarians.

Now a "vaccine" is no longer a form of immunization. It's effectively just a treatment – and not a very effective one at that, considering we're on the third or fourth booster already. Frankly, I've lost count.

Second – because of just this definition change, we know this about control and not science or medicine. Those that control the language control the narrative and the culture.

And third, this isn't really about any of that crap. It's about freedom and liberty and the Constitution, of which all the morons on Capital Hill and the White House swear an oath to uphold.

"I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic, that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same. …"

And this is what we mean when we say that your safety, security or your precious feelings cannot exceed, supplant or supersede the Constitution or the rights affirmed within it.

So welcome aboard the resistance train, Mr. Rodgers.

The question is how long will you be staying? Will you continue to resist the "woke mob," as you stated? Or will you reverse course, cave and bend a knee as did former NFL great quarterback Drew Brees?

Listen to an audio version of this column:

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!