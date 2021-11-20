A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Universities ask whether Americans should 'reconsider' Thanksgiving as 'Day of Mourning'

'The myth of Thanksgiving is powerful and ubiquitous'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 20, 2021 at 6:19pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX NEWS) – Several American universities are participating in an event asking whether Americans should "reconsider" the Thanksgiving holiday.

The alumni associations of the University of Maryland, Florida Gulf Coast University, Washington State University, University of Central Arkansas, Hiram College in Ohio and California State University, Long Beach are participating.

According to the event description, the recent national shift from Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day "reflects a changing national mood," and asks if Americans should do the same with Thanksgiving.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Biden's 'Build Back' to put billions of tax dollars in union hands
Universities ask whether Americans should 'reconsider' Thanksgiving as 'Day of Mourning'
Vaccine holdouts at key military bases pose staffing dilemma
Are CNN and MSNBC about to make Kyle Rittenhouse rich?
EV batteries forecast to threaten world with 'toxic chemicals,' 'landfill fires'
See more...
IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND COMMENTERS: Due to threatened Big Tech de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we take a week or two to enable our tech team to build a long-term commenting solution that will allow you to continue to voice your opinions freely, while also allowing us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our nation. So stay tuned. Commenting will be back – soon. In the meantime, if you would like to partner with WND to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our WND Insider page for an ad-free reading experience, and also consider donating to the nonprofit WND News Center. Thanks for your loyalty and understanding.

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×