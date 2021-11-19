A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
University performs 'antiracism' experiment – on 4-year-olds

Preschool participants have to be white

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 19, 2021 at 2:25pm
(RED STATE) – At the University of Texas at Austin, they’re investigating antiracism training. And researchers are in luck, as they’ve got blank slates for their studies. For test subjects, the school’s using four-year-old children.

The miniature volunteers need only meet a simple standard: Each tot must be the color of a tater. The inside, that is – preschool participants have to be white, the same as their accompanying caregivers.

Five-year-olds can join as well, so long as they’ve not yet enrolled in kindergarten.

