Voters create new movement demanding election integrity

The problems with the 2020 presidential vote are well-documented.

For example, a poll after the election showed more than one-third of voters who chose Joe Biden were not aware of the evidence linking the former vice president to corrupt financial dealings with China through his son Hunter.

Had they known, according to the survey commissioned bv the Media Research Center, President Trump would have won at least 289 Electoral College votes.

The survey found that 13% voters of the voters who said they were unaware of the scandals would not have voted for Biden had they been made aware.

That amounted to 4.6% of Biden’s total votes.

BREAKING: Proof the media stole the election. An MRC study finds that 4.6% of Joe Biden voters would NOT have voted for him had they known about the Biden family's corrupt business dealings. https://t.co/X8NCCHVKui — MediaResearchCenter (@theMRC) November 9, 2020

The media and Big Tech STOLE the election by covering up the Biden family corruption scandal! Now we know this information could have changed the election outcome. We must hold them accountable! https://t.co/j5F3jKm7mL — Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) November 9, 2020

Then there was an investigative report from Politico that revealed a federal prosecutor was investigating alleged crimes by Hunter Biden – but he suppressed information about the case until after Joe Biden was elected.

And research revealed that Mark Zuckerberg handed over a total of $419.5 million to the Center for Technology and Civil Life and the Center for Election Innovation and Research leading up to the 2020 presidential election, and the two groups used it to buy Democrat votes.

Essentially.

The warning was from William Doyle, a principal researcher at Caesar Rodney Election Research Institute in Irving, Texas, who explained his findings in a report at The Federalist.

He said Zuckerberg's money was used "to turn out likely Democratic voters."

Not through traditional political spending, but through a "targeted, private takeover of government election operations by nominally non-partisan – but demonstrably ideological – non-profit organizations."

There already had been concerns expressed about Zuckerberg's millions of dollars that were given to various mostly leftist elections officials across the country during the 2020 presidential race.

At least one state already is formally reviewing what happened, and how it impacted the election.

Doyle explained analysis work done by his team shows Zuckerbucks, as they have been derogatorily labeled by some, "significantly increased Joe Biden's vote margin in key swing states."

"This unprecedented merger of public election offices with private resources and personnel is an acute threat to our republic, and should be the focus of electoral reform efforts moving forward," he warned.

"The 2020 election wasn’t stolen — it was likely bought by one of the world’s wealthiest and most powerful men pouring his money through legal loopholes."

Now, there's a movement developing among voters to demand better election integrity, such as no ID, no vote.

The American Center for Law and Justices is reporting on what's happening in one key state, Michigan.

That was one of a handful of swing states where Biden won in 2020 by the narrowest of margins.

The ACLJ explained, "Michigan law allows a citizen petition to be presented to the state legislature, which then has the option to either directly enact the proposal into law – bypassing the governor’s desk – or place it on the next general election’s ballot for the voters to decide."

So a group called Secure MI Vote is circulating a petition to prevent voter fraud.

They need 340,000 signatures from registered voter by early next year, "before it may be considered by the State Legislature, which is controlled by backers of the petition," the report said.

"Should the required number of signatures be obtained, the State Legislature could enact the proposals into law without leftist Governor Gretchen Whitmer being able to veto them as she did with respect to other similar election law reforms. Governor Whitmer’s opposition to election integrity protections is a trend among the Left."

But the citizen movement would require photo ID for voting.

"If the voter does not have his ID with him or does not have an ID, the voter would cast a 'provisional ballot' that is segregated from the other properly cast votes. The voter would then have six days to present himself to his city or township clerk and show his photo ID or other approved documentation for his 'provisional ballot' to be processed and tabulated. If the voter does not show up within those six days, his 'provisional ballot' is discarded," the report said.

And government officials would be barred from sending absentee voter ballot applications unless the voter asked for that.

And if a voter wants an absentee ballot, "the voter must request one and provide his driver license number, state ID number, or the last four digits of his Social Security number to prove that the voter is actually the one requesting the absentee ballot."

The petition would create, the report said, "reasonable, non-discriminatory measures to protect the integrity of elections. It is beyond dispute that, without meaningful photo ID requirements, voter fraud can occur more easily."

