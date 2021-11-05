Walensky doesn’t know how many CDC staffers are vaxxed

There have been more COVID-19 vaccination mandates across the country that pumpkins on Halloween, it seems.

Cities have demanded residents be vaxxed to be in public buildings. So have schools. So have some retailers. And airlines, and other entertainment and transportation venues.

Then there are states' requirements for the same thing.

And Joe Biden's looming requirement, through OSHA, that employees of all companies with 100 or more workers take the treatment. And there are rumors about that applying to smaller companies too.

But workers at the Centers for Disease Control? The federal agency that has been monitoring, analyzing and promoting safety in light of COVID-19's threats?

The director has no idea now many workers are vaxxed.

See it:

Rochelle Walensky, who was appointed by Biden to run the CDC, was asked by Rep. Bill Cassidy, R-La., what percent of her workers are vaccinated.

First attempting the dodge route, she said, "We're actively encouraging vaccination on all of our employees and doing a lot of education and outreach in order to get our agency fully vaccinated," she responded.

But, but, "The percent?" the congressman said.

"I don't have that for you today," she said.

A blog, YourDestinationNow commented, "There you have it: The head of a government agency [that] has unilaterally made itself an enforcer of the nation's pandemic response can't even follow its own vaccine guidance."

