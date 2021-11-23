A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.WND VIDEO
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Will Biden apologize to Rittenhouse? Watch Psaki dodge the question

'Let's be clear what we're talking about here'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 23, 2021 at 6:09pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Kyle Rittenhouse on trial Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. (Video screenshot)

Kyle Rittenhouse on trial Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. (Video screenshot)

By Sebastian Hughes
Daily Caller News Foundation

White House press secretary Jen Psaki dodged questioning on Tuesday over whether President Joe Biden will issue an apology to Kyle Rittenhouse for labeling him a white supremacist.

“Would the president ever apologize to the acquitted Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse for suggesting online and on TV that he is a white supremacist?” Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked Psaki at a briefing.

TRENDING: So it begins: FBI raids home of mom who protested school board

Rittenhouse was included in a Biden campaign video showing a montage of alleged white supremacists. Biden called out then-President Donald Trump for refusing “to disavow white supremacists on the debate stage last night.”

“Well, let’s be clear what we’re talking about here. This is about a campaign video released last year that used President Trump’s own words during a debate as he refused to condemn white supremacists and militia groups,” she responded. Psaki went on to say that Trump “actively encouraged” those groups during his presidency.

On the debate stage, Trump said he was “prepared” to condemn white supremacists and militias, but never actually did. When Biden brought up the Proud Boys, Trump told them to “stand back and stand by,” noting that “somebody’s got to do something about Antifa and the left .”

Trump later walked back those statements after the debate, claiming he did not know who the Proud Boys were and condemning them alongside white supremacists.

Rittenhouse called Biden’s categorization of him “actual malice” and accused him of “defaming his character” in an interview with Tucker Carlson Monday. “Mr. President, if I can say one thing to you, I would urge you to go back and watch the trial and understand the facts before you make a statement,” he said.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







WATCH: 'Anchorman' Joe Biden reads 'end of quote' from teleprompter
Will Biden apologize to Rittenhouse? Watch Psaki dodge the question
Google workers revolt: Hundreds oppose company's vaccine mandate
Dow climbs nearly 200, but Nasdaq falls again as rising rates divide market
Republicans urge school districts to leave School Boards Association
See more...
IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND COMMENTERS: Due to threatened Big Tech de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we take a week or two to enable our tech team to build a long-term commenting solution that will allow you to continue to voice your opinions freely, while also allowing us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our nation. So stay tuned. Commenting will be back – soon. In the meantime, if you would like to partner with WND to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our WND Insider page for an ad-free reading experience, and also consider donating to the nonprofit WND News Center. Thanks for your loyalty and understanding.

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×