A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
CommentaryTHE PALEOLIBERTARIAN
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Working Brits have more COVID liberty than Americans – really!

Ilana Mercer covers vax mandates, Pfizer's 'new' pill, the latest on 'charmless' Greta Thunberg

Ilana Mercer By Ilana Mercer
Published November 11, 2021 at 7:15pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

America, wake up! The British, from whom we seceded for freedom's sake, don't have vaccine mandates. These particular individual rights are more protected in the U.K. than in the U.S.

This week's "Hard Truth" with David Vance and yours truly teases out the difference between British and American vaccine-mandate tyranny: The U.S. loses this time. And, it's not even close!

The World Health Organization has redefined what vaccines are whilst Pfizer produces a pill less effective than ivermectin, costs vastly more, yet works in the same way as a protease inhibitor!

Finally, global warming activist Greta Thunberg goes death metal! To this poor, singularly charmless girl we say, "Growl on, Greta!"

Watch: "Take Your Medicine, Little Man, Or Lose Your Meal Ticket"

TRENDING: Americans overwhelmingly reject Biden's plan to give illegals $450,000: Poll

Listen via the "Hard Truth" podcast.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND COMMENTERS: Due to threatened Big Tech de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we take a week or two to enable our tech team to build a long-term commenting solution that will allow you to continue to voice your opinions freely, while also allowing us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our nation. So stay tuned. Commenting will be back – soon. In the meantime, if you would like to partner with WND to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our WND Insider page for an ad-free reading experience, and also consider donating to the nonprofit WND News Center. Thanks for your loyalty and understanding.

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×