Working Brits have more COVID liberty than Americans – really!

America, wake up! The British, from whom we seceded for freedom's sake, don't have vaccine mandates. These particular individual rights are more protected in the U.K. than in the U.S.

This week's "Hard Truth" with David Vance and yours truly teases out the difference between British and American vaccine-mandate tyranny: The U.S. loses this time. And, it's not even close!

The World Health Organization has redefined what vaccines are whilst Pfizer produces a pill less effective than ivermectin, costs vastly more, yet works in the same way as a protease inhibitor!

Finally, global warming activist Greta Thunberg goes death metal! To this poor, singularly charmless girl we say, "Growl on, Greta!"

Watch: "Take Your Medicine, Little Man, Or Lose Your Meal Ticket"

TRENDING: Americans overwhelmingly reject Biden's plan to give illegals $450,000: Poll

Listen via the "Hard Truth" podcast.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!