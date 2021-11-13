A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
World's most venomous spider found in store-bought banana

Fortunately, arachnid was already dead

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 13, 2021 at 12:30pm
(FOX NEWS) – Spiders and bananas don’t mix. A father says that he found one of the most venomous spiders in the world hiding in a bunch of bananas that he bought from a supermarket. Fortunately, the spider was dead by the time it was found and no one was injured.

Joe Stein, a taxi driver from England, was surprised to find a two-inch-long dark mass hanging from the bananas he had just purchased, Southwest News Service (SWNS) reports. He only realized what he was looking at when the object started to twitch.

"I sort of had to refocus my eyes so I could see his big bony, hairy legs," Stein told SWNS. "It was a bit shocking! Obviously, I was shocked, my girlfriend was a bit shocked, finding out it was a venomous spider if alive."

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







