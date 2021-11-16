Wyoming Republican Party votes to boot Liz Cheney

Republican Liz Cheney, Wyoming's lone representative in the U.S. House, has been one of the most virulent members of the body in her attacks on President Trump.

She's accused him of insurrection for the Jan. 6 violence at the Capitol, voted to impeach him and hasn't been much nicer to Trump's supporters.

For her efforts, she was picked by Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to be on Pelosi's partisan House commission reviewing those events.

Now, the Washington Examiner is reporting the Wyoming Republican Party "no longer recognizes Rep. Liz Cheney as a member of the GOP."

The "symbolic move" doesn't affect Cheney's position or power, immediately. But she's already facing a primary challenge in the state, and Trump has endorsed her opponent.

The Examiner report explained, "The state’s Republican leaders held the vote after several counties voted to no longer count her among their ranks, with some passing the decision unanimously, said Joey Correnti, chairman of the Carbon County GOP."

"[Cheney] cast her vote in favor of impeachment without any quantifiable evidence of High Crimes or Misdemeanors," the resolution said. "As to date, no quantifiable and or undisputed evidence has been offered Representative Liz Cheney to defend her questionable decision."

The Wyoming committee vote was 31-29 to no longer recognize Cheney as a member of the party. Several GOP county organizations earlier had taken the same action.

A spokesman in Cheney's office laughed off the decision, charging that part of the Wyoming GOP leadership "has abandoned loyalty to the Constitution," and "instead allowed themselves to be held hostage to the lies of a dangerous and irrational man."

Trump earlier announced his endorsement of Harriet Hageman, a 2018 candidate for governor in the state who is challenging Cheney in 2022.

The Western Journal earlier reported the leftist CNN network floated the idea of a Cheney run for the presidency, and that Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, shot it down.

On her recent speech in New Hampshire, CNN portrayed it as a possible start of a candidacy for the office, with, "Is there a lane for Liz Cheney in New Hampshire in 2024?"

Cruz' response?

"Yes. It’s called the Democratic primary."

The report said Cheney never is "short of angry responses," so she fired back, telling the senator to act like he supports the Constitution.

Trump also joined the conversation, with: "With an approval rating at 19% in Wyoming, people are wise to Liz Cheney. She is a threat to Free and Fair elections, which are the cornerstone of our Country, because she caved so easily on the Crime of the Century. She is happy to join the Democrats in the Unselect Committee (the next RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA Hoax), and spread more of their lies," he said.

WND reported when a poll showed nearly eight of 10 GOP primary voters said they would not support Cheney in her next election.

NEW! President Trump: "The easiest way to defeat Deplorable Liz Cheney is by having only ONE Conservative candidate run and WIN! Wyoming Patriots will no longer stand for Nancy Pelosi and her new lapdog RINO Liz Cheney!" pic.twitter.com/2yYvKhlrVw — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) July 30, 2021

The Republicans in Congress also removed her from her leadership post there when she launched her assault on Trump, who is far and away the GOP's top candidate for the presidential race in 2024.

Trump has charged that the 2020 election was stolen.

What is known is that mostly Democrat election officials using the COVID pandemic as an excuse changed state election laws, without permission, to accommodate mail-in ballots that favored Democrats.

Also, the leftist at the top of the Facebook corporation, Mark Zuckerberg, handed out some $420 million to mostly leftist election officials with instructions to recruit voters from Democrat areas.

And the legacy and social media behemoths in America suppressed negative reporting about Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, in the days before the election.

Since then, surveys have shown that either the influence of Zuckerberg's money, or the suppression of accurate news about the Bidens, or both, likely changed the outcome of the election and prevented President Trump from winning his second term.

