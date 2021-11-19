YouTube censored 75% of ads from Australian anti-lockdown party for 'misinformation'

(RECLAIM THE NET) – 75% of video ads posted by the United Australia Party (UAP) since September have been removed by Google for allegedly violating the company’s ad policies, a transparency report by Google revealed.

The Labor Party has previously asked for the permanent banning of their rivals, the UAP and its leader Craig Kelly.

Craig Kelly, formerly a member of the Liberal Party, joined the UAP in late August after disagreeing with the Liberal Party’s strict Covid measures.

