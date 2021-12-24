150 studies show masks ineffective, harmful

A former adviser to the World Health Organization and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has compiled a list of more than 150 studies and articles presenting data and evidence that universal masking is ineffective in stopping the spread of SARS-CoV-2 and causes harm.

Paul Alexander, in an article for the Brownstone Institute listing the studies, says his focus is on "the prevailing science that we have had for nearly 20 months."

"To date, the evidence has been stable and clear that masks do not work to control the virus and they can be harmful and especially to children," he writes.

Alexander points to the work of the creators of the Great Barrington Declaration, which called for "a focused type of protection that was based on an age-risk stratified approach."

Children will bear the consequences for decades to come, he says, for the school closure policies and the masking.

"Many are still pressured to wear masks and punished for not doing so," he writes.

Alexander has compiled other pandemic-related lists of studies for the Brownstone Institute, which organized the Great Barrington Declaration.

A list of more than 400 studies shows that COVID-19 lockdowns, shelter-in-place policies, school closures, masks and mask mandates have failed to curb virus transmission or reduce deaths.

Alexander also has a list of 140 studies showing naturally acquired immunity from a COVID-19 infection is equal to or more robust and superior to existing vaccines.

