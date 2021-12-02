2 reasons elite reprobates weaponized the COVID hoax

It's a universal truth that you can always count on evil people to do what evil people do, hence the reason they're called evil.

This brings me to politicians and specifically the Erebusic apparatchiks with cloven hooves found in the ranking echelons of political parties, which brings me to COVID-19. This essentially routine flu – and anything with a 99% full recovery rate is routine in my book – is being weaponized for political gain.

There's a zeitgeist of abject fear being manufactured by the lapdog mainstream media and political hacks to provide air support for the ground game needed to win the guerrilla war in 2022 midterms and the 2024 presidential election.

Democrats are in jeopardy of significant losses in both upcoming elections – drubbings that could equal if not surpass the beating they took in the 2010 off-year elections, when Obama led them to the greatest losses on both state and federal levels in 75 years.

The Democrats today are led by a mentally diminished empty-suit who needs help to find the toilet seat.

But, the real threat isn't a hyped up flu virus. The real threat is politicians using it as brinkmanship to secure their ability to reap the financial rewards that comes from prostituting elected office for financial gain.

If the handwriting on the wall is close to correct, and Democrats suffer massive losses in 2022 and lose the Oval Office in 2024, they're going to need a drum to bang for the first four years of a Republican-led Congress and White House. For President Trump's first term, it was around the clock Russia-Russia-Russia.

As of right now this flu-hoax is accomplishing two things: 1) dumping boatloads of cash into the pockets of politicians et al. from Big Pharma, and 2) softening the ground to orchestrate the next round of political extortion and ad hominem destruction necessary for Democrats to undermine their adversaries in hopes of retaining the political upper hand or reclaiming it quickly should the anticipated losses be realized.

Thus the need to keep people terrified of their own shadow and in a perpetual state of suspended reality that's necessary to believe and comply to the unmitigated dog-and-pony show being pedaled as science. The public has embraced Faucian falsity, as if it were, being read from stone tablets he received atop Mount Sinai.

This is America not Joseph Goebbels' Germany. How did we go from a two-week shutdown to flatten the curve to this? The level of schizophrenic demonicism cannot be overstated. One of things ignored in this menticide is the USNS Comfort, the hospital ship President Trump sent to New York that went 90% unused. Ignored is that the Democrat lapdogs engaged in fearmongering night and day with the exaggerated need for field hospitals across the nation at a cost of $660 million; they went unused. A $21 million field hospital in New York closed after seeing 79 patients. (See: "I Refuse To Poison Myself With Experimental Drug.")

Joseph R. Lott Jr. and Timothy Craig Allen, M.D., J.D., have published an article, "The U.S. is Dramatically Overcounting Coronavirus Deaths." Misreporting and fearmongering by the mainstream media et al. should be an indictable offense with the penalty for same being a life sentence in a third-world prison.

The public has been knowingly deceived, first for financial/political gain and now as a cover for political brinkmanship. Democrats and Republicans alike fought President Trump's efforts to send Obamacare to its grave, because party hacks were prospering financially from it. This corona-hoax is simply part two of a multi-part Kabuki theater, the first part being Obamacare.

The most tragic part of this satanic hoax is that people are unnecessarily being poisoned with toxic elixirs. The side efforts include stillborn births, exponential increase of cancer, swelling of the brain, abnormal growths suddenly appearing on a person's body, permanent heart damage and death to mention only a few.

The Biden administration has predictably turned to Hollywood to participate in pure agitprop, using advertising to seduce children into believing being injected with deadly toxins is the "cool" thing to do.

People are dying as a side effect of the deadly toxins mislabeled as "vaccines" first to prevent the spread and now to reduce the severity of what has been presented as a pandemic-level flu virus. This requires a person have more faith in the government and Big Pharma than I will ever have.

Both government and Big Pharma have made it a practice to lie to the public. An example would be the myth of hospitals being overrun with corona patients, blah-blah. What the lying media aren't telling the public is that hospitals are limiting bed space in some instances to three beds for this faux pandemic treatment.

This flu isn't the threat to you and me. The threat to We the People is the guerrilla tactics being employed by evil reprobates committed to using whatever means available to get wealthy and maintain power at the expense of We the People.

I will never bow my knee in obedience to these godless calumniators. This is America, and I'm a born-again Christian who intractably embraces Hebrews 13:5-6 KJV.

