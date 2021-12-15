2,000-year-old synagogue found at 'birthplace of Mary Magdalene'

(DAILY MAIL) -- A 2,000-year-old synagogue has been unearthed in a town believed to be the birthplace of Mary Magdalene, a woman mentioned in the Bible as one of Jesus' followers.
The ruins were discovered in Magdala, an ancient Jewish village from the Second Temple period located on the western shores of the Sea of Galilee.
The ancient town is also known as a main rebel base under commander Flavius Josephus during the First Jewish War with the Romans.
