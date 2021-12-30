30-minute walk in sunlight can cut risk of developing multiple sclerosis in half

(STUDY FINDS) – A half-hour walk each day can halve a child or young adult’s risk of developing multiple sclerosis, according to a new study. Researchers with the American Academy of Neurology say young people who spend most time outdoors – taking in ultraviolet light from the sun – are less prone to the condition.

The findings add to evidence that vitamin D, produced by sunlight, has a protective effect on the human body. The devastating neurological condition is more common in cloudier countries further away from the equator.

“Providing guidance on the best amounts of sunlight exposure to get while weighing the benefits against the risks is challenging,” says lead author Dr. Emmanuelle Waubant from the University of California-San Francisco in a media release.

