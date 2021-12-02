A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith Health Money Politics U.S. WND News CenterWND
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Napolitano makes bold prediction for Supreme ruling on Roe v. Wade

Says most of America's top justices 'all tipped their hands'

Art Moore By Art Moore
Published December 1, 2021 at 7:50pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Judge Andrew Napolitano (Video screenshot)

Judge Andrew Napolitano (Video screenshot)

After listening to oral arguments Wednesday morning in the Mississippi abortion case before the U.S. Supreme Court, Judge Andrew Napolitano predicted the Roe v. Wade ruling creating a right to abortion will be overturned.

The former New Jersey Superior Court judge and Fox News analyst pointed to the argument of his onetime law-school classmate Associate Justice Samuel Alito as evidence the "conservative wing" of the court is searching for a "rule of universal application to justify reversing" the landmark 1972 case.

In Napolitano's words, Alito argued that "the court should cut through the legal history and technical jargon since a case -- even a monumentally controversial and largely accepted one -- can and should be overruled when it is morally or rationally wrong."

Napolitano noted on Twitter the court's three liberals and five conservatives -- he excluded Chief Justice Roberts -- "all tipped their hands about whether Roe v. Wade was properly decided."

TRENDING: FAA makes massive mistake, accidentally exposes 704 previously unknown Epstein flights

But the heart of the discourse Wednesday was not about abortion, he said, it was about legal doctrine stare decisis, which holds that previously decided and largely relied-on decisions should not be lightly overruled.

Napolitano predicts the court will overrule Roe in a 5-4 vote, with Roberts siding with the liberal wing.

Mississippi, in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, is defending a law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The current legal standard across the nation bans abortion prior to "fetal viability," which is about 23 to 24 weeks into pregnancy.

Outside the Supreme Court on Wednesday, pro-life protesters chanted, "Hey hey, ho ho, Roe v. Wade has got to go."

Will the current case before the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade?

A pro-abortion group called Shout Your Abortion chanted "Abortion. Pills. Forever" while ingesting tablets of some kind.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Art Moore
Art Moore, co-author of the best-selling book "See Something, Say Nothing," entered the media world as a PR assistant for the Seattle Mariners and a correspondent covering pro and college sports for Associated Press Radio. He reported for a Chicago-area daily newspaper and was senior news writer for Christianity Today magazine and an editor for Worldwide Newsroom before joining WND shortly after 9/11. He earned a master's degree in communications from Wheaton College.







Dr. Peter McCullough: Omicron is likely a minor variant
Napolitano makes bold prediction for Supreme ruling on Roe v. Wade
Pfizer whistleblower accused of lying fearlessly fires back
Man forced to get vaccine to receive transplant dies after Moderna shot
NBA player changes his name to celebrate U.S. citizenship
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×