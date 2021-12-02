Freudian slip?: Biden says Dr. Fauci is the real president

Critics of White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci's handling of the pandemic and the power he wields over government policies can't be faulted for reading a joke by President Biden on Thursday through the lens of Dr. Freud.

Discussing the White House's latest efforts, Biden said Fauci is the real commander-in-chief.

"I've seen more of Dr. Fauci than I have my wife," Biden said. "We kid each other. Look, who's president? Fauci!"

After drawing laughter from the audience at National Institutes of Health headquarters, Biden added: "But all kidding aside, I sincerely mean it."

TRENDING: FAA makes massive mistake, accidentally exposes 704 previously unknown Epstein flights

See Biden's remarks:

Meanwhile, a number of Republican lawmakers have called for Fauci's removal as Biden's chief medical adviser.

Is Dr. Fauci the power behind the throne? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 57% (4 Votes) 43% (3 Votes)

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said earlier this week on Twitter that Fauci "is nothing more than a Democratic operative."

"If President Biden were serious about the pandemic, he'd fire Fauci and replace him with a public health professional," the senator said.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, declared in a "Face the Nation" interview Sunday in response to criticism that he has been wrong about many issues related to the pandemic that he "represents science," that criticism of him is criticism of science itself.

Last week, Fauci charged in an MSNBC interview that Fox News host Tucker Carlson and former Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro are "killing people" with "lies" about him and the pandemic.

"The praise or the arrows and slings are really irrelevant. I do what science drives you to do," he said.

Navarro, in his new book "In Trump Time, A Journal of America's Plague Year," writes that Fauci did "more damage to this nation, President Trump and the world than anyone else this side of the Bat Lady of Wuhan."

Fauci, charges the former Trump aide, is responsible for "everything from the Wuhan lab gain-of-function catastrophe and suppression of low-cost therapeutics such as hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin to the political, partisan and deadly delay in delivering the Trump vaccines to the American people."

Dr. Scott Atlas, who briefly served as a member of the coronavirus task force during the Trump administration, said in a recent interview with Tucker Carlson that he was astonished at the "lack of knowledge about the data" displayed by Fauci and other members of the team.

"They never cited a scientific study. They never knew a critical assessment. They never gave a refutation of any study, nor a refutation or disagreement of each other. Never. Not once. I mean, that's unheard of in science," Atlas said.

"There is no science without disagreement."

In June, amid growing evidence that the novel coronavirus was leaked from a lab funded by his agency, Fauci declared in an MSNBC interview that criticism of him amounts to attacks on science itself.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Last year, America's doctors, nurses and paramedics were celebrated as frontline heroes battling a fearsome new pandemic. Today, under Joe Biden, tens of thousands of these same heroes are denounced as rebels, conspiracy theorists, extremists and potential terrorists. Along with massive numbers of police, firemen, Border Patrol agents, Navy SEALs, pilots, air-traffic controllers, and countless other truly essential Americans, they're all considered so dangerous as to merit termination, their professional and personal lives turned upside down due to their decision not to be injected with the experimental COVID vaccines. Biden’s tyrannical mandate threatens to cripple American society – from law enforcement to airlines to commercial supply chains to hospitals. It's already happening. But the good news is that huge numbers of "yesterday’s heroes" are now fighting back – bravely and boldly. The whole epic showdown is laid out as never before in the sensational October issue of WND's monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "THE GREAT AMERICAN REBELLION: 'We will not comply!' COVID-19 power grab ignites bold new era of national defiance."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!