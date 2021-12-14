Here's why 15,000 experts oppose COVID-19 vaccines for children

The inventor of the mRNA technology behind the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines has issued a video statement explaining why more than 15,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world have signed a declaration that healthy children should not be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Dr. Robert W. Malone, who has worked for three decades in vaccine research and development, said he is "speaking to you as a parent, grandparent, physician and scientist."

He explained he's been vaccinated for COVID and is generally pro-vaccination, having "devoted my entire career to developing safe and effective ways to prevent and treat infectious diseases."

But he warned parents that the decision to inject their children is "irreversible," and they need to be aware of "the scientific facts about this genetic vaccine, which is based on the mRNA vaccine technology I created."

TRENDING: Chris Cuomo's CNN producer arrested for alleged 'sexual training' of 9-year-old, other underage girl

He spotlighted three key issues.

The first is that the Pfizer and Modern mRNA vaccines inject a viral gene that forces the body to make toxic spike proteins.

The proteins, he said, can cause permanent damage in children’s critical organs, including their:

brain and nervous system

heart and blood vessels, including blood clots

reproductive system

immune system

Would you let your child get a COVID vaccine? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 6% (1 Votes) 94% (15 Votes)

Emphasizing that such damage is irreparable, he said you can't fix lesions within the brain, heart tissue scarring or a "genetically reset immune system."

Secondly, he said, the novel vaccine technology has not been adequately tested.

The vaccines were introduced in record time, in less than a year, while at least five years of testing and research is needed before the risks can be understood,

"Ask yourself if you want your own child to be part of the most radical medical experiment in human history," he said.

Finally, Malone contended that the reason public health officials are "giving you to vaccinate your child is a lie."

"Your children represent no danger to their parents or grandparents, he said. "Ir's actually the opposite. Their immunity, after getting COVID, is critical to save your family if not the world from this disease."

In summary, Malone said there is "no benefit for your children or your family to be vaccinating your children against the small risks of the virus, given the known health risks of the vaccine that as a parent, you and your children may have to live with for the rest of their lives."

"The risk-benefit analysis isn’t even close," he said.

"As a parent and grandparent, my recommendation to you is to resist and fight to protect your children."

See the video:

In an 80-minute video interview with WND earlier this month, Malone explained why he opposes universal vaccination for the COVID-19 virus and why he's been willing to risk the reputation he's cultivated over three decades and weather the scorn of the government and health-care establishment.

He is assisting two major efforts, as WND reported, the grassroots Unity Project opposing vaccine mandates and the International Alliance of Physicians and Medical Scientists that was launched by the Global Covid Summit.

Dr. Paul Alexander, a former adviser to the World Health Organization and the Department of Health and Human Services, agrees with Malone, writing on SubStack that for young children, who have a statistical risk of zero serious adverse effects from COVID infection, vaccination for COVID-19 is "all risk and no benefit," warning thousands of children could die.

He charged that public officials advocating the vaccination of children for COVID -- including White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, NIH Director Francis Collins and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla -- "are in my view criminal."

"They cannot, to this day, prosecute the case for why they are pushing this," he said. "They can only say 'take the jab' but cannot tell us why or provide any data or evidence why."

He argued children have a "pre-activated potent innate immunity (innate antibodies and innate cellular immunity as well as other components of the innate) that is their first line of defense and which has protected them against a broad range of pathogen including COVID virus."

"It always has and this is why the morbidity and mortality burden on them has been so low, so vanishingly low," said Alexander.

He cited a recent German study and a Swedish study showing no COVID deaths in healthy children with no medical conditions.

Johns Hopkins professor Dr. Marty Makary has pointed out that the small number of children who suffer serious effects from COVID typically have an underlying illness, including obesity.

"We are driving to vaccinate children on falsehoods and I would prefer to use the term 'lies,'" Alexander said. "We must stop this now for we can hurt many, and parents must stand up now and stop this!"

After 22 months, he said, children have been shown to have "a very low risk of acquiring infection in the first place, of spreading to other children, of spreading to adults and teachers, of taking it home, of getting seriously ill, or of dying from COVID."

"Plain and simple and there is no evidence anywhere, I say anywhere, anywhere in this entire world for 22 months now that shows otherwise, for any variant!" Alexander said.

"I plead with parents to step back and think carefully about this, for these vaccines were not studied for the proper duration and do not provide the type of safety testing data needed for us to 'exclude harms' as part of informed evidence-based decision-making."

On Sunday, Fauci insisted in an interview with ABC's "This Week" that children as young as 5 should get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Host George Stephanopoulos, noting fewer than 1 in 5 eligible children have received the vaccine, asked Fauci what his message is for "reluctant parents."

"Well, my message to parents is, if your child is 5 years of age and older, please get them vaccinated. We need to protect the children," he said.

Fauci contended the "idea that children are not vulnerable at all is not so, George."

"I mean certainly, statistically, children do not get as severe disease as the adults, particularly the elderly. But if you look at the number of cases of children now, well over 2 million children from 5 to 11 have been infected," Fauci said.

"There have been over 8,000 to 9,000 hospitalizations and well over a hundred deaths," he continued.

"So it's not only good for the health of the child, but also to prevent the spread in the community," said Fauci. "So we have a very safe and highly effective vaccine for everyone, including children five to 11. And that's the reason why we encourage parents to get their children vaccinated."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over the course of the pandemic -- from Jan. 1, 2020, to Nov. 3, 2021 -- 576 children under age 18 died of COVID-19 in a population of about 74 million, which statistically means there is zero risk of death. Further, the CDC's record of deaths attributed to COVID-19 doesn't tell the whole story. A study of 48,000 COVID-infected children under 18 found no deaths were reported among those without comorbidities, or underlying chronic conditions, such as leukemia or obesity.

A major new study found that not one healthy child in Germany from ages 5 to 18 died of COVID-19 during the first 15 months of the pandemic. With more than 80 million people, including about 10 million school-aged children and adolescents, Germany is Europe’s largest country.

See Fauci's remarks:

Fauci BEGS parents to “vaccinate” kids: “This idea that children are not vulnerable at all is not so.”pic.twitter.com/4ZtoQ2EkZd — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@goodblackdude) December 12, 2021

EDITOR'S NOTE: Last year, America's doctors, nurses and paramedics were celebrated as frontline heroes battling a fearsome new pandemic. Today, under Joe Biden, tens of thousands of these same heroes are denounced as rebels, conspiracy theorists, extremists and potential terrorists. Along with massive numbers of police, firemen, Border Patrol agents, Navy SEALs, pilots, air-traffic controllers, and countless other truly essential Americans, they're all considered so dangerous as to merit termination, their professional and personal lives turned upside down due to their decision not to be injected with the experimental COVID vaccines. Biden’s tyrannical mandate threatens to cripple American society – from law enforcement to airlines to commercial supply chains to hospitals. It's already happening. But the good news is that huge numbers of "yesterday’s heroes" are now fighting back – bravely and boldly. The whole epic showdown is laid out as never before in the sensational October issue of WND's monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "THE GREAT AMERICAN REBELLION: 'We will not comply!' COVID-19 power grab ignites bold new era of national defiance."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!