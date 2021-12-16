U.S. senator pitches Biden's 'Build Back Better' at Communist Party event

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., spoke at an awards event held by an affiliate of the Communist Party in his state, touting President Biden's Build Back Better plan as a promoter of "economic justice."

The Democratic senator appeared Saturday at the Connecticut People's World Committee Amistad Awards to distribute certificates of recognition to the three recipients of the awards.

Video by the communist group posted on Facebook shows emcee Ben McManus inviting members of the audience to "join the Communist Party in this epic time as we make good trouble to uproot systemic racism, retool the war economy, tax the rich, address climate change, secure voting rights and create a new socialist system that puts people, peace and planet before profits."

Blumenthal said he was there "to honor the great tradition of activism and standing up for individual workers that is represented by the three honorees here."

TRENDING: Where in the world is hoax-enabler Tina Tchen?

"There’s a lot to be working for in economic justice, in racial equity, in establishing a $15 minimum wage and holding corporations accountable for the basic treatment of the American people," Blumenthal said.

"We need to look at our entire tax system, beginning with Build Back Better.

The senator concluded with thanks to the Communist Party members for "your help and support over many, many years."

Washington Examiner columnist Quinn Hillyer commented that it's "hard for 'progressive' Democrats to avoid being likened to communists when a leading Democratic U.S. senator openly consorts with, yes, communists."

Are most elected Democrats in America really communists? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 98% (252 Votes) 2% (6 Votes)

"And this wasn’t just an encounter of happenstance," he continued. "This was a preplanned, open, full embrace of a Communist Party event, accompanied by fulsome praise for the Communist Party hosts. What it means is that even if U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut isn’t himself a communist, he is indisputably a fellow traveler."

Nevertheless, Hillyer wrote, Blumenthal "surely will continue to enjoy all the emoluments of power and all the goodwill of his Democratic colleagues despite, or maybe because of, his enthusiastic participation in a Connecticut Communist Party awards ceremony."

"The Democratic congressional leadership certainly won’t denounce Blumenthal, much less strip him of committee posts, because to them, communism isn’t a mortal threat but a noble ideal that just hasn’t been well-implemented."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!