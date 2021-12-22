CNN medical analyst: Cloth masks merely 'facial decorations'

Offering advice on how to be safe for the holidays, a CNN medical analyst acknowledged that cloth masks offer virtually no protection against COVID-19, describing them as "little more than facial decorations."

Leana Wen, former president of Planned Parenthood, said people should attend "events that are safe and also the events that have fun for people, too."

"We can't be canceling everything, especially if we're going to be living with COVID for the foreseeable future," she said.

Wen advised anyone attending New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square or elsewhere to "make sure that you're vaccinated and boosted, make sure that you're wearing a mask even though it's outdoors."

In crowded places, she said, "a three-ply surgical mask" would offer protection.

But she said "don't wear a cloth mask — cloth masks are little more than facial decorations — there's no place for them in light of omicron."

