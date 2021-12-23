Data show triple-vaxxed more likely to get omicron than vaxxed

Early data on omicron published by the United Kingdom show at the very least that people who have received three COVID-19 vaccine shots are as likely to contract the new variant as people who are unvaccinated.
The Office for National Statistics Infection Survey data, regarded as preliminary, indicated the triple-vaccinated are 4.5 times as likely to test positive for a probable omicron infection than the unvaccinated. The double-vaccinated, according to the data, are 2.3 times as likely to have a probable omicron infection.
Advertisement - story continues below
The U.K.-based Daily Sceptic blog pointed out that the data don't "tell us that the vaccines are making things worse overall, only that they are making it much more likely that a vaccinated person is infected with Omicron than another variant."
However, the data do support the claim that the omicron variant has significant vaccine-evading ability.
TRENDING: The biggest corporate welfare recipients ever
"In other words, it is a measure of how well omicron evades the vaccines compared to delta," the blog said. "The fact that the triple-vaccinated are much more likely to be infected with Omicron than the double-vaccinated confirms this vaccine evading ability."
The British blog further noted data also show that "the current omicron outbreak is largely an epidemic of the vaccinated and is being driven, not by the unvaccinated, but by those who have been double and triple jabbed."
Advertisement - story continues below
With omicron quickly becoming the majority of new infections, the data suggest "the vaccinated are playing an outsize role in the current outbreak."
A recent study from Ontario, Canada, suggested vaccination could predispose someone to a higher risk of infection by omicron.
Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology behind the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, told WND on Monday that the Ontario findings could be an indication of "the vaccine-enhanced infection and disease risk that not just I had been concerned about, but that the FDA was concerned about."
His main caution with the Ontario data is that there is no indication of how many cases were omicron and how many were delta.
Advertisement - story continues below
EDITOR'S NOTE: Last year, America's doctors, nurses and paramedics were celebrated as frontline heroes battling a fearsome new pandemic. Today, under Joe Biden, tens of thousands of these same heroes are denounced as rebels, conspiracy theorists, extremists and potential terrorists. Along with massive numbers of police, firemen, Border Patrol agents, Navy SEALs, pilots, air-traffic controllers, and countless other truly essential Americans, they're all considered so dangerous as to merit termination, their professional and personal lives turned upside down due to their decision not to be injected with the experimental COVID vaccines. Biden’s tyrannical mandate threatens to cripple American society – from law enforcement to airlines to commercial supply chains to hospitals. It's already happening. But the good news is that huge numbers of "yesterday’s heroes" are now fighting back – bravely and boldly. The whole epic showdown is laid out as never before in the sensational October issue of WND's monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "THE GREAT AMERICAN REBELLION: 'We will not comply!' COVID-19 power grab ignites bold new era of national defiance."
Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]