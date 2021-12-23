Data show triple-vaxxed more likely to get omicron than vaxxed

Early data on omicron published by the United Kingdom show at the very least that people who have received three COVID-19 vaccine shots are as likely to contract the new variant as people who are unvaccinated.

The Office for National Statistics Infection Survey data, regarded as preliminary, indicated the triple-vaccinated are 4.5 times as likely to test positive for a probable omicron infection than the unvaccinated. The double-vaccinated, according to the data, are 2.3 times as likely to have a probable omicron infection.

The U.K.-based Daily Sceptic blog pointed out that the data don't "tell us that the vaccines are making things worse overall, only that they are making it much more likely that a vaccinated person is infected with Omicron than another variant."

However, the data do support the claim that the omicron variant has significant vaccine-evading ability.

"In other words, it is a measure of how well omicron evades the vaccines compared to delta," the blog said. "The fact that the triple-vaccinated are much more likely to be infected with Omicron than the double-vaccinated confirms this vaccine evading ability."

The British blog further noted data also show that "the current omicron outbreak is largely an epidemic of the vaccinated and is being driven, not by the unvaccinated, but by those who have been double and triple jabbed."

With omicron quickly becoming the majority of new infections, the data suggest "the vaccinated are playing an outsize role in the current outbreak."

A recent study from Ontario, Canada, suggested vaccination could predispose someone to a higher risk of infection by omicron.

Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology behind the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, told WND on Monday that the Ontario findings could be an indication of "the vaccine-enhanced infection and disease risk that not just I had been concerned about, but that the FDA was concerned about."

His main caution with the Ontario data is that there is no indication of how many cases were omicron and how many were delta.

