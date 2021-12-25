New Biden rules could purge troops that view counter-jihad websites!

A task force organized by the Biden administration to combat "extremism" has redefined the term broadly, critics warn, opening the door for the military to kick out members who visit counter-jihad websites or "like" a pro-life Facebook post.
Daniel Greenfield explained in a column for FrontPage Magazine that new rules to root out extremism in the military ranks have been created by the Countering Extremist Activity Working Group headed by Bishop Garrison, an Iraq war veteran and senior adviser to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.
Advertisement - story continues below
The task force redefined "extremism activities" to include "advocating widespread unlawful discrimination based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex (including pregnancy), gender identity, or sexual orientation."
It gives military leaders, Greenfield wrote, "wide latitude for targeting conservatives while exempting black nationalists like Garrison."
TRENDING: As families gather, Washington Post says 'Greatest Generation' was a bunch of sexist white supremacists
Garrison, he noted, is a supporter of black supremacists such as Ta-Nehisi Coates and of extremist agendas like the 1619 Project.
Greenfield asked: "Would Christians who oppose gay marriage fall afoul of this policy? Is anyone who donates to a church that advocates against gay marriage now deemed an 'active participant' in 'extremism'?"
Advertisement - story continues below
It's clear, he wrote, that counterterrorism researchers warning about the national security threat of Islamization would be punished.
That would include supporting or interacting with Robert Spencer's Jihad Watch.
The new definition of extremism, citing "discrimination" against "gender identity," also presumably would punish people who oppose the forcing of teenage girls to shower with men.
The purge goes even further, Greenfield wrote, punishing anyone who engages "in electronic and cyber activities regarding extremist activities, or groups that support extremist activities – including posting, liking, sharing, re-tweeting, or otherwise distributing content."
Apparently, a service member who "likes" a Facebook post from a conservative group could be regarded an "active participant" in "extremist activities."
Advertisement - story continues below
The Garrison definition of extremism also includes advocating for discrimination based on "sex (including pregnancy)."
That could mean silencing military critics of pregnant women serving in combat roles. But it could be used to suppress pro-life views and church membership.
Members of the military who personally opposes abortion, or donate to a pro-life group or a traditional church could be regarded as an "active participant" in "extremism."
Greenfield noted that Pentagon spokesman John Kirby has argued
that the new definition of extremism "preserves a service member's right of expression to the extent possible."
Advertisement - story continues below
That statement, Greenfield commented, "is as un-American as it gets."
"There will almost certainly be legal battles over this, but it will be on Congress and the next administration to make it clear to future military leaders that they must rescind or at least dramatically revise Department of Defense Instruction (DoDI) 1325.06 if they want to lead," he said.
"If conservatives don’t firmly demand and hold presidential and congressional candidates accountable for undoing this, the radicals will take over the military the way that they control academia, the media, and the corporate spheres," Greenfield warned.
He charged the Biden administration "is engaging in the most dangerous and pervasive discrimination imaginable."
Advertisement - story continues below
"New leaders must commit to a merit-based military free of discriminatory 'equity' measures and political purges that is built from the ground up to fight and to win for America," he concluded.
"Or else we will have lost the military and the war."
Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]