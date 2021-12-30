Frozen tuna steaks recalled due to serious health risks

(BREAKING 911) – On December 27, 2021, Relish Foods, Inc of El Segundo, California voluntarily initiated the recall of Frozen Pacific Fusion Brand 10 oz Tuna Steaks. The recall was the result of a consumer complaint whereafter sampling by FDA revealed that the product has potential to contain elevated levels of histamines which can produce an allergic reaction called scombroid fish poisoning. Symptoms, including a tingling or burning sensation in the mouth, facial swelling, rash, hives and itchy skin, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, can appear within minutes to several hours after eating the affected fish. If symptoms are severe, an individual should seek immediate medical attention for treatment. Relish Foods Inc is continuing the investigation with FDA as to what caused the problem.
Product was distributed in Northern California and made for sale at Save Mart Supermarkets and Lucky Stores from October 6th, 2021 potentially up to December 27th, 2021. Product was sold to consumers as frozen 10 oz tuna steaks. 10 oz tuna steaks sold individually would have been labeled with the following dates and production code: Production Date : July 2021 Best Before : July 2023 R11G2821D22A D2091A. This information can readily be found on the packaging of the individual tuna steaks in the top right corner:
Advertisement - story continues below
Products not bearing these codes are not affected by or involved in this recall.
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]