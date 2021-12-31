Pfizer partnered with Chinese vaccine passport platform before COVID

One year before the pandemic, Pfizer began partnering in the implementation of "vaccine passports' in China with an online payment platform affiliated with the Communist Party.

The pharmaceutical giant boasted of its cooperation with Chinese leaders and Alipay in a June 6, 2018, tweet, reported The National Pulse.

"We are proud to stand with China leaders & @Alipay to introduce new, digital solutions to improve disease education and vaccine access-creating a brighter future for Chinese children," Pfizer said.

An accompanying graphic quoted Wu Kun, general manager of Innovative Pharmaceutical Business at Pfizer China.

"We are honored to be a partner in China's 'Internet + Vaccination' initiative," Wu said.

The National Pulse noted Alipay was founded as an offshoot of the Chinese Communist Party-linked company Alibaba.

State Department official Christopher Ford said Alibaba has been involved in the "research, production, and repair of weapons and equipment for the People’s Liberation Army."

The company, he said, has a "deep record of cooperation and collaboration" with China’s "state security bureaucracy."

The State Department has called Alibaba a "tool" of the Chinese Communist Party because of its assistance in developing "technology-facilitated surveillance and social control."

Pfizer said in its annual review for 2018 that it was using the Alibaba spinoff Alipay "to provide much needed education about disease and vaccinations" and improve payment options for vaccination.

China relies on Alipay for its vaccine passports, as the New York Times reported.

"After users fill in a form on Alipay with personal details, the software generates a QR code in one of three colors," the paper explained. "A green code enables its holder to move about unrestricted. Someone with a yellow code may be asked to stay home for seven days. Red means a two-week quarantine."

The National Post reported Alibaba was penalized recently by the Communist Party for violating laws requiring the company to put the regime's interests ahead of its duty to report critical cybersecurity vulnerabilities to the world.

